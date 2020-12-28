Iota splits pair with Class 5A Sam Houston

The Iota Lady Bulldogs scored 18 points in each of the first two quarters and coasted from there to a 47-25 victory over Sam Houston on Tuesday.

The victory was the Lady Dogs’ fourth straight, sending them to 7-4 overall heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. contest at Acadiana.

The Lady Dogs got off to a strong start against the Broncos by going on a 16-2 run over the first seven minutes of the game.

Avery Young and Chelsea Thibodeaux combined for 16 points for the Lady Dogs during the run.

The Broncos closed the gap to 18-8 late in the quarter on a pair of 3-pointers by Lucy Bellon and Macala Savage.

Bellon and Maci Bailey got the Broncos within four (18-14) in the first two minutes of the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers before the hosts went on an 18-0 run to end the half.

Brinna Hebert scored six points in the post as the Lady Dogs pushed their lead to 22 (36-14) entering the break.

The pace slowed tremendously in the second half with each team scoring 11 points over the final two frames.

Bellon was the leader for the Broncos with 10 points.

Young paced the Lady Dogs with 17 points, five rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Thibodeaux and Hebert added eight points each. Thibodeaux also had a team-high seven rebounds.’

Leah Hebert, Madelyn Boone and Emma LeJeune each scored four points and Peyton Sittig finished with two.

Sittig also added five rebounds and Chloe Cooley had six.

The news was not as good for the Bulldogs in the boys game.

The Bulldogs (9-2) took a 31-29 lead with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from the wing by Andrew Thibodeaux.

But the Broncos responded with a bucket of their own to tie the game before Tanner Dibbley drilled a 3-pointer to put the guests up for good.

Tre Thompson added a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining to give the Broncos a 36-31 victory.

The Bulldogs, who lost for the second straight time after a nine-game winning streak to start the season, suffered offensive woes for the second straight outing.

The hosts scored 12 points in the opening frame, but they failed to hit double figures in the other three quarters. They scored just 13 points in the second half, including five in the final period.

The Bulldogs led by as many as seven in the first quarter before the Broncos rallied to take a 22-18 advantage at the break.

Parker Story’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter got the Bulldogs within one (27-26) heading into the final stanza.

Thibodeaux and Story paced Iota with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Kyle Guidry, Owen Daigle, Keelan Wriborg and Kolton Morgan each scored two.

Iota will take on Eunice at 9 a.m. Monday in the St. Edmund Holiday Classic.