Iota, Notre Dame shine at state powerlifting meet

The Iota boys powerlifting team might have been shorthanded Thursday, but that certainly didn’t deter them at the 2021 State Championships at UL-Monroe’s Fant Ewing Coliseum.

Despite not having a full 11-member team competing, the Bulldogs scored points with all seven of their lifters, winning three individual state championships en route to a second-place finish in the team standings in Division III.

Lutcher took home the team title with 43 points while Iota and Abbeville tied with 36 points each. The Bulldogs were awarded the runnerup trophy on the tiebreaker - most first-place finishes.

Parker Seilhan led Iota’s charge by winning the 132-pound division. His total weight of 1,160 pounds broke the previous Division III state meet record of 1,155 pounds. He also set the meet record in the bench press (275) and the deadlift (460).

Hayden Vasseur was crowned the state champion in the 114-pound division with a total weight of 940 pounds. He set a new meet record in the deadlift (390) and added a squat of 355 and a bench of 195.

Branden Gary also claimed a state title – in the 123-pound division – with 980 pounds. He had a squat of 365 pounds, a bench press of 245 and a deadlift of 385.

Russell Guidry and Ashton Breaux each earned second-place finishes in their respective divisions. Gudiry totaled 1,410 pounds in the 198-pound division and also set a new bench press record of 375 pounds.

Breaux tallied 1,405 pounds in the 242-pound division.

Nick Simons lifted a total weight of 1,250 pounds in the 165-pound division to finish fourth and Clay Doucet logged a fifth-place finish in the 220-pound division with 1,310 pounds.

Notre Dame’s Isaiah McCrory, the Pios’ lone lifter, won the 198-pound division in Division IV with a total weight of 1,450 pounds. He posted a squat of 520 pounds and threw up 330 pounds on the bench. He wrapped up his performance with a deadlift of 600 pounds.

Church Point also fared well with five competitors scoring points.

Gavin Richard was the top performer for the Bears, winning the 181-pound division with a total weight of 1,375 pounds. His lifts of 500 in the squat, 375 on the bench and 500 in the deadlift were enough to earn him the Division III Best Lifter honor in the heavyweight division.

Dylan Stelly placed second at 220-pound with a total weight of 1,525 pounds and Nick Richard was third with 1,495 pounds.

Armando Gibson added a third-place finish in the 242-pound weight class (1,405 pounds) and Gavin Middlebrooks was fifth at 165 pounds (1,245).