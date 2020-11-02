Article Image Alt Text

Iota Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team clinches Division III, District 2 championship

Mon, 11/02/2020 - 12:15pm
IOTA

THE POST-SIGNAL / Christell Faul
The Iota Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team recently clinched the Division III, District 2 championship with a 3-0 record in league play and a are 11-7 heading into the playoffs next week. Members of the championship team include, bottom row from left, Madison Seilhan, Brinna Hebert, Emily Hebert, Leah Hebert, Claire Istre, Kaizlee Daigle; middle row, Laura McDaniel, Chelsea Thibodeaux, Chloe Cooley, Ella Jabusch, Annsley Gatte, Aydah Douget, Laiken Vige; top row, Madison Youngblood, coach Meredith Hebert, Dixie Guidry, Petyton Dubose, Amelie Armand, Madeline Boone, Chloe Ortego and Charly Sensat.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020