Iota cruises past Ville Platte, Mamou

Avery Young and Leah Hebert combined for six 3-pointers and 47 points overall Monday to help lead the Iota Lady Dogs past Ville Platte, 61-37, in the first game of a District 5-3A doubleheader at the IHS Gym.

The Bulldogs were also big winners in the boys game: Iota had 10 players score in a 76-45 thrashing of Mamou in the nightcap.

The Lady Dogs (15-7, 6-1) dominated the middle frames in their victory after taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter.

Young scored 13 points and Hebert had 10 over the second and third quarters as the Lady Dogs outscored their guests 33-13 to take a commanding 49-24 advantage.

Young added six more of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter before fouling out late in the frame.

Young also led the Lady Dogs on the boards with 16 rebounds. She added seven assists and one steal.

Leah Hebert followed with 23 points, two assists and two steals and Madelyn Boone had five points, three rebounds and three assists.

Brinna Hebert and Ella Jabusch each scored four points. Hebert also had seven rebounds and Jabusch had two boards.

Chloe Cooley rounded out the Lady Dogs offense with one point. She also logged nine rebounds.

The Lady Dogs close out the regular season on Thursday with a road trip to rival Pine Prairie.

In the boys game, the Bulldogs exploded for 45 points in the first half and never looked back.

The victory sent the Bulldogs to 16-7 overall and 4-1 in district play heading into tonight’s road contest at Northwest.

Kyle Guidry and Andrew Thibodeaux combined for 13 points and Parker Story knocked down a pair of long balls in the opening frame to help the hosts race out to a commanding 25-12 lead.

Guidry added six more of his game-high 16 points in the second quarter and Story hit another shot from beyond the arc to help push the lead to 45-24 entering the break.

Things didn’t get much better for the Demons in the second half.

The Bulldogs had seven players contribute points in the third quarter and the lead ballooned to 64-33.

Owen Daigle, Keelan Wriborg and Guidry each scored four points during the 19-point outburst.

The Bulldogs scaled back the offense in the final frame and each team scored 12 points.

Thibodeaux and Story followed Guidry with 13 points each, Daigle had eight and Ashton Andrepont, Chase Lalonde and Wriborg each scored six.

In addition to the leaders, Kolton Morgan and Payton Dardar each added three points and Cole Breaux finished with two.