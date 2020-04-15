Iota’s Simon, Church Point’s Murell earn All-District honors

The 2019-20 prep basketball season didn’t exactly go as planned for the Iota Bulldogs and the Church Point Bears.

Both teams lost heavily to graduation the year before and each struggled to find some consistency in a season that ended just short of a playoff berth.

There were bright spots for both squads, however.

Church Point’s Davante Morell was recently named to the 5-3A All-District second-team and Iota’s Daniel Simon was tabbed to the squad’s All-Defensive team.

Morell helped lead the Bears to four victories in their final six games, including a pair of victories over Mamou and Pine Prairie to close out the season. The senior guard averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.3 blocks, two steals and three assists.

Simon was the leader for the Bulldogs, averaging 13 points per game in league play with a 76.7 free throw percentage. The junior forward also averaged eight rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and three assists.

Church Point’s Cavon Chavis was also named to the All-Defensive team.

Ville Platte and Northwest, which tied for the league title, dominated the squad as they combined for four spots each on the first and second team.

Ville Platte swept the top honors as Tommy Jones was tabbed as the Coach of the Year and Terrian Roy was named the Most Valuable Player.

Jones’ Bulldogs went 26-11 on the season and lost in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs to No. 4 Brusly.

Roy, a senior guard, was a big part of the Bulldogs’ success. He averaged 15 points and four rebounds as Ville Platte’s floor general.

Roy is joined on the first unit by teammates Tyler Jones (12 points, 5 rebounds) and Ernest Roberts (13 points, 10 rebounds).

Northwest’s Keshaun Lazard (17.4 points, 5 rebounds) and Chris Freeman (10 points, 4 rebounds) round out the first-team.

Joining Morell on the second-team are Northwest’s Montaz Sam and Kamryn Guidry, Ville Platte’s Tye’Wuan Byers and Mamou’s Kyrian Green.

Iota’s Kyle Thibodeaux and Kyle Guidry were each named as honorable mentions.