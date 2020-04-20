Iota’s LeJeune, Young headline All-Parish girls team

The Iota Lady Bulldogs and the Midland Lady Rebels were the pride of Acadia Parish during the 2019-20 prep basketball season as each team made it to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs in their respective classes.

Needless to say, they were also the leaders on the All-Acadia Parish Girls Basketball team that was announced today by the Crowley Post-Signal.

The Lady Dogs led the charge with three members named to the squad. In addition, they made a clean sweep of the top honors.

Meghann LeJeune was named the Coach of the Year while her standout guard Avery Young was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player.

LeJeune guided the Lady Dogs to a runnerup finish in District 5-3A in a league that included No. 1 seed Northwest as well as perennial powers Pine Prairie and Ville Platte.

The Lady Dogs received the No. 7 seed in the playoffs where they knocked off No. 26 Church Point and No. 10 M.L. King Charter before bowing out to eventual state runnerup and No. 2 Mansfield, 54-37 in the quarterfinal round.

LeJeune’s squad finished the season with an impressive 20-11 record.

Young, the Lady Dogs sophomore floor general, averaged 16.9 points per game and was one of the team’s top rebounders, pulling down 7.9 boards. She also averaged 3.6 steals and 5.6 assists per contest.

Young was a first-team All-District selection and was named to the LSWA Class 3A All-State second team.

Joining Young on the first unit is teammate Kendall Miller. The LSUE commit averaged 11.7 points in her final prep season and also recorded 7.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.

Midland also locked down two spots on the first team in seniors Lizzy Habetz and Emma Boudreaux.

Habetz, who gave Young a run in the MVP voting, was a guiding force for the Lady Rebels as they advanced to the Class B quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. The 5-foot-4 speedster averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The LSU-Alexandria commit was also a District 7-B first-team selection and was an honorable mention on the All-State team.

Boudreaux, also a senior, averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The final selection on the first-team is Crowley High’s Myraneika Lastrapes. The sophomore guard averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and one assist for the Ladies in helping lead them to a runnerup finish in District 6-3A.

Second-team selections include Iota senior Colleen Johnson(9 points, 3 rebounds), Crowley sophomore Taylor Perkins (7.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals), Notre Dame senior Grace Leonards (6.2 points, 2 assists), Church Point junior Martisha Dugas (12.4 points, 13.6 rebounds) and Rayne sophomore Braille Washington (18 points, 4 rebounds).

Honorable mention selections include Iota’s Andriana Curtis and Lilly Zaunbrecher, Midland’s Ravyn Miguez, Jacklyn Sims and Sage Wimberly, Crowley High’s Imani Jackson and Tyzaneka Price, Notre Dame’s Darcy Lavergne; Rayne’s Paige Figaro and Nae Francis and Church Point’s TraNassia Citizen and Blair Moore.