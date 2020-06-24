Iota middle infielder Tyler LeJeune has verbally committed to LSU
Iota’s LeJeune commits to LSU
Tyler LeJeune began his prep baseball career at Iota just two years ago, but even as a freshman, the middle infielder was already turning heads.
In the middle of his first season at Iota, LeJeune gave a verbal commitment to Louisiana-Lafayette to play for the late Tony Robichaux.
Since then, the highly touted prospect had decommitted from the Ragin Cajuns and just recently, he pledged to another Louisiana school - LSU.
LeJeune announced his commitment to the Tigers on his Twitter account:
“I am honored and blessed to announce my decision to commit to LSU to continue my baseball and academic career. I want to thank God first, my family for all the love and support, and all of my coaches who have guided and molded me into the player I am today. #GeauxTigers#HUNGRY”
LeJeune had a stellar freshman campaign in helping lead the Bulldogs to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2019. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound second baseman hit .321 that season with five doubles, two triples and 10 RBI.
In 2020, during a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, LeJeune hit .368 (7-for-19) from the leadoff spot with a pair of doubles. He also scored 12 runs and had two RBI.
LeJeune, who is due to graduate in 2022, is currently playing summer ball for the Louisiana Knights.