Article Image Alt Text

Iota senior pitcher Gavin LeBlanc

Iota’s Leblanc commits to Miss. College

Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:54am
IOTA

Gavin LeBlanc has been a force on the mound for the Iota Bulldogs for the past two years.
With his 6-foot-2 frame and a mid-to-upper 80-mph fastball, the senior hurler has gained notice from numerous college colleges, but it was Mississippi College that garnered the southpaw’s attention the most.
LeBlanc recently committed to play for the Chocktaws, a NCAA Division II school in Clinton Miss., via twitter.
“Blessed and honored to announce that I am committing to Mississippi College to continue my academic and baseball career!” said LeBlanc in his twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and all my friends that were there for me along this journey!”
LeBlanc burst onto the scene for Iota as a sophomore when he went 5-3 with one save. He struck out 73 batters in 48 innings and had a 2.33 ERA while helping lead the Bulldogs to an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game.
He also hit .233 with five doubles and nine RBI during his sophomore campaign.
During his junior season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, he threw 10.2 innings, striking out 13. He also hit .333 with four doubles and six RBI.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020