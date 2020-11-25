Iota’s Daylan Lunson headlines Grid Stars for Week 8

Daylan Lunson has primarily been used as a slot receiver for the Iota Bulldogs during the 2020 prep football season.

At that position, he has made a significant impact with 16 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

On Saturday, due to an injury to freshman running back Jacob Cormier, Lunson was forced into action at another position - tailback.

And the junior, who had just a handful of carries on the season (26 yards) made the most of the opportunity.

Lunson exploded for 205 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries to help lead the Bulldogs to a 35-14 victory over Northwest in a must-win game in order to make the playoffs.

That performance not only helped propel the Bulldogs to victory, but it also topped those of others in the parish and earned him top billing on this week’s edition of Grid Stars.

With the Bulldogs trailing 14-7, Lunson broke a pair of tackles at the line of scrimmage and turned on the jets from there, scoring from 63 yards out.

Lunson had three runs called back on penalties that would have put him well over 300 yards for the game, including one that went for over 60 yards and a touchdown.

Pushing Lunson for top honors were teammates Owen Harmon and Dawson Wallace.

Harmon didn’t put up eye-popping numbers, but he made the best of his limited touches.

The junior tight end had one catch for a 10-yard touchdown and he also ran the ball three times for 17 yard, including an 8-yard scoring scamper.

Wallace, the Bulldogs’ junior quarterback, completed three passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition to his pitch and catch to Harmon, he hit Owen Daigle on a 59-yard touchdown pass.

Wallace also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame also had a number of notable individual performances in the Pios’ 42-14 thrashing of Eunice.

Wesley Maze was the top defender for the Pios. He logged 10 tackles, three for a loss, including a sack, and he had two quarterback hurries.

Parker Seilhan was the leader on offense. The senior quarterback ran the ball 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and he completed seven passes for 143 yards, including a 43-yard scoring strike to Christian McNees.

Luke Yuhasz had another big night at receiver, hauling in four passes from Seilhan for 95 yards.

Dominic Thibodeaux turned in a big performance with 15 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns and Gabe Leonards returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown.

Crowley High was once again led by Tyron Goodley, who returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the Gents’ 59-14 loss to district champion St. Martinville. He also had an 11-yard rushing touchdown and on defense, he had eight tackles, including one for a loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Dayten Richard shined with a pair of receptions for 57 yards.

Rayne also had a pair of standouts in their 32-21 loss to Comeaux.

Ron Charles got back on track with 128 yards and a touchdown rushing. He also had a pair of kickoff returns for 56 yards.

Bleyron Francis was solid in every phase of the game. He rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown on five carries, had two receptions for 37 yards and had three kickoff returns for 75 yards. On defense, Francis logged eight tackles.