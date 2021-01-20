Article Image Alt Text

Hathaway sweeps Midland in district action

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 12:05pm
HATHAWAY

In a battle between Class B heavyweights, Hathaway Hornets swept Midland in pair of pivotal District 7-B contests late last week.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Hornets won the opener over the Lady Rebels, 66-49, and the No. 2-ranked Hornets completed the sweep with a 63-45 win in the night cap.
In the girls game, Hathaway had four players score in double figures, including Lamiyah Sanchez, who had a game-high 22 points.
The Lady Rebels were led by Sage Wimberly and Caitlyn Boudreaux with 20 and 11 points, respectively.
Gracie Miller added seven points, Myra Carlson scored five, Marlie Boudreaux had four and Mackenzie Oliver finished with two.
In the boys game, Noah Guidry erupted for 23 points to lead the Hornets to victory.
D.J. McZeal and Jstan Keller were leaders for the Rebels with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Maddox Hanks followed with eight points. Kobe Sonnier and Kayden Borque rounded out the Rebels’ offense with two points each.

