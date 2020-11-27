Habetz named to All-State Cross Country team

Just over four months ago, Steven Habetz and a group of friends found themselves working out at the Midland High School track to keep in shape.

It was there that he ran into MHS cross country coach Brad Sievers and decided to give the distance sport a try.

Little did he know back then that the decision he made that day would pay huge dividends for himself as well as the team.

Habetz recently wrapped up his junior season with a third-place finish at the Class B state championships and shortly after, was named to the LHSAA Small Schools All-State team.

“Steven and a couple other guys were out there walking and jogging on the track and we just kind of found him out there,” said Sievers the day Habetz joined the team. “It was kind of lucky for all of us.”

Habetz clocked a 16:39 at the state meet to place third behind champion Jake Tournillion of Christ Episcopal and Christian Herpin of ESA, who both earned All-State honors as well.

The Small Schools All-State team consists of the Top 10 runners from Class 3A-C based on their times in the state meet.

Habetz had run his best time of the season a week prior to state when he covered the 3-mile course at Sievers Airfield in a time of 16:35.

“Steven is just a heck of a competitor and he has a real competitive spirit,” said Sievers. “And he has a lot of grit, cross country is tough so it takes a lot of grit.”

Habetz and the Rebels begin indoor track on Jan. 9 which leads into outdoor track beginning in April.

The plan is to have Habetz run the mile and the two-mile during track season and he will likely run a leg on the 4x800 meter relay during the indoor season.

“He’s a really good half mile runner too so he will get a little bit of the 800, the 1600 and the two mile,” said Sievers of the plan for Habetz moving forward. “We’ll bounce him around until we get the right fit.”

While Habetz’s future seems to be bright for the upcoming track season, the expectations for him next cross country season will be high.

“I’m real excited about cross country for him next year,” said Sievers of Habetz. “He’ll have some base work in that he didn’t get in this summer. I mean, look what he was able to do this year without the base work.”