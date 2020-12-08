Grid Stars: Notre Dame’s Seilhan earns top honors

Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan continues to impress in his final prep football season for the Pios.

The senior quarterback completed nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a pair of scores Friday during the Pios’ 43-14 victory over Ascension Episcopal in the quarterfinal round of the Division III playoffs.

The effort was enough to earn Seilhan top honors on this week’s playoff edition of Grid Stars.

Seilhan has completed 62 of 114 pass attempts thus far for 993 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also rushed 56 times for 378 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pushing Seilhan for top honors this week was Church Point’s Dylan Stelly.

Stelly, a do-it-all athlete for the Bears, rarely came off the field Friday during Church Point’s 22-0 victory over Brusly in the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Offensively, the senior quarterback rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and completed two of his three pass attempts for 50 yards.

On defense, Stelly logged eight tackles, including six solos at linebacker.

He is also the Bears’ punter and booted a 51-yard kick during the victory.

Other notable performances were turned in by Notre Dame’s Dominic Thibodeaux, Luke Yuhasz, Luke Hoffpauir and Gabe Leonards.

Thibodeaux led the Pios’ ground attack with 17 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also had a pair of receptions for 12 yards.

Yuhasz was the leading receiver with four catches for 62 yards.

Hoffpauir was the defensive leader with eight tackles.

Leonards was also a defensive force with four tackles, including two for a loss of 24 yards. He also had seven quarterback hurries.

Other standout performances for Church Point were turned in by Tylon Citizen, Tony Gibson and Javen Gibson.

Citizen picked up 86 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. His longest run was from 41 yards for a touchdown.

Javen Gibson was the leader of a defense that limited Brusly to just 23 yards on the ground. He recorded eight tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Tony Gibson was also a force with seven tackles, including three for a loss, and two quarterback hurries.