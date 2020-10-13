Grid Stars: Iota’s Wallace earns top billing

A short week of preparation due to Hurricane Delta proved to be little to no problem for Iota’s Dawson Wallace.

While his Bulldogs did suffer a 58-56 setback in a 5-overtime thriller to South Beauregard last Wednesday, the junior quarterback put on an amazing performance that had onlookers in awe.

Wallace accounted for 445 of the Bulldogs’ 508 total yards, which was more than enough to earn him top honors on this week’s edition of Grid Stars.

Wallace lit it up through the airways, throwing for 292 yards and five touchdowns in the loss. He hooked up with Daylon Lunson eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown and he hit Owen Daigle five times for 95 yards and three scores.

Connor Daigle had just three receptions, but he turned them into 102 yards and one touchdown.

Wallace was also the Bulldogs’ leading rusher, totaling 153 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Pushing Wallace for the top spot was Notre Dame quarterback Parker Seilhan, who threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the Pios’ 46-26 victory over long/standing rival Teurlings on Wednesday.

Seilhan completed eight passes, his longest being a 73-yard scoring strike to Luke Yuhasz, who had three catches for 98 yards. Joseph Brown also had a 7-yard touchdown reception.

Dominic Thibodeaux paced the Pios’ ground attack with 22 carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on a pair of runs from 10 yards and a 3-yard scamper.

Thibodeaux totaled 133 all-purpose yards after three kickoff returns netted 50 more yards.

Defensively, the Pios were led by Lance Castille with eight tackles, one for a loss, one quarterback hurry and an interception which he returned 73 yards for a touchdown.

Other notable standouts from Week 2 action include Rayne’s Ron Charles, Darian Chevalier and Bleyton Francis and Crowley High’s Logan Vidrine and Jonkeyvon Marks.

Charles and Chevalier were the offensive leaders for the Wolves in their 42-21 thrashing of Berwick Wednesday.

Charles rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns - 15 and 11 yards- on 23 carries and Chevalier had 105 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

Francis was the defensive leader with seven tackles, one for a loss, and an interception. He also posted five carries for 29 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Will Arceneaux and Deuce Comeaux also logged an interception each on defense in the victory.

Vidrine, a first-year quarterback, completed 10-of-10 pass attempts for 90 yards Wednesday in the Gents’ 20-6 loss at Northwest.

Marks was impressive as well, racking up 44 yards on four receptions and another 18 yards on six rushes.