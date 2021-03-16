Goodley leads Gents at Snooks Derouen Relays

Last week was a busy one for Crowley High senior Tyron Goodley.

The all-round athlete spent Thursday afternoon at Moore Park, starting in the outfield for a pair of baseball games and then returning there Saturday for a single game.

In between, he took his talents to the track.

Goodley helped lead the Gents to a fifth-place finish in the team standings at the Snooks Derouen Relays Friday by winning the triple jump (43-8) and the long jump (21-6) in his first outing of the outdoor season.

His efforts earned him the Outstanding Field Performer award following the meet.

Goodley also had a strong performance on the oval where he ran a leg on the Gents’ third-place 4x200-meter relay team, teaming with Cam’Ron Scott, Omar Butler and Trevontre Ben to run a time of 1:34.84.

Butler and Ben joined Nathan Roy and Dylan Brooks to run a second-place time of 46.66 in the 4x100-meter relay. Roy, Butler, Scott and Tyren Domino rounded out the relay events with a third-place time of 3:51.76 in the 4x400.

Domino also scored a runnerup finish in the triple jump with a mark of 40-8 and Butler added points with a fourth-place time of 18.50 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Scott also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.79.

On the girls side, the Crowley Ladies finished fourth in the field of 12 teams with 59 points.

The Ladies scored 18 points in the triple jump by taking the top two spots on the podium.

Dycie Touchet won the event with a leap of 32-6 and A’Najae Kneeland was second (32-0 ½).

Sophia Fonenot had the next highest finish for the Ladies with a runnerup showing in the high jump (4-8). Touchet was third in the event with a jump of 4-6.

Kneeland added to the point total with a fourth-place finish in the long jump (15-3) and Janyrie Brown was fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.72). She was also fifth in the 200 (29.01) and Maleigh Grant was sixth (29.31).

Malaya Gable finished sixth in the 100 (14.18).

The Ladies also logged a pair of second-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay events.

Gable, Grant, Kneeland and Brown teamed to run a 54.12 in the 4x100 and the same team clocked a time of 1:53.43 in the 4x200.

Gable, Grant, Jordan Bias and Brooklyn Felix teamed to run a fifth-place time of 5:04.59 in the 4x400 relay.