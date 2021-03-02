Gents top Livonia

Tyron Goodley went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs Saturday to help lead the Crowley Gents to a 16-6 victory over Livonia.

The victory was the Gents’ first of the 2021 baseball season after they dropped a pair of games in the St. Martinville Tournament, played at Lafayette Christian Academy.

The Gents started the game with a bang by pushing across nine runs in the first two innings.

In the first inning, the Gents took advantage of five walks and logged three hits to push across six runs. Goodley had a two-run single during the outburst and Randy Fontenot, Ryan Trahan, Dawson Hoffpauir and Gavin Boudreaux each drove home runs.

Hoffpauir and Goodley each had RBI singles in the second inning.

Kyle Deville plated two runs in the fourth inning on a single.

The Gents added two more runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to close out the game.

Fontenot picked up the victory on the mound after allowing six runs, two earned, on eight hits. He hit two batters and struck out one in six innings.

Hoffpauir finished with two hits and two RBI. T.J. Mire and Trahan each logged a pair of singles.

Boudreaux, Deville and Fontenot each added one hit and two RBI. Logan Vidrine also had a hit.

The Gents took on Ville Platte yesterday but results of that contest were not available as of press time.