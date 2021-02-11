Gents rally past Abbeville to spoil Wildcat’s Senior Night

The Crowley Gents played the “spoiler” role Tuesday in their showdown with district foe Abbeville.

The Gents (13-4, 5-1) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to spoil the Wildcats’ Senior Night by knocking off the hosts, 48-41, in a pivotal District 6-3A contest.

“This was an impressive win for our young guys,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis, whose team lost three starters at mid term. “And our seniors played well too. They took control and it showed.

“We knew with it being Senior Night, that we would have to weather the storm and we did.”

The Gents trailed 22-15 entering the break and according to Lewis, there weren’t any adjustments made for the second half.

“During halftime, we didn’t feel that we had to make any changes; we just had to settle down,” said Lewis, whose team managed just five points in the second period. “We got rattled a little bit in the second quarter, so we talked about just settling in to start the third.”

The Gents did just that and went on to outscore the hosts 17-5 in the third period.

Jaylon Wiltz gave the Gents a huge spark to start the second half with a thunderous dunk that seemed to re-energize his team. The power forward went on to score all of his 10 points in the frame.

“We came out and had a positive third quarter and that’s what really got us going,” said Lewis. “Jaylon (Wiltz) played well defensively in the first half, but he didn’t score. That dunk kind of brought us all together and gave us that spark that we needed.”

The Gents maintained their lead in the final frame thanks to eight points from senior guard Bryan Montgomery and four big free throws from sophomore Zuri Poullard.

“Bryan was finally able to get free and got to the rim there in the fourth quarter,” said Lewis of his leading scorer who had just five points entering the final frame. “And Zuri came up big at the free throw line.

“We went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and like 12-15 overall so that was huge for us because we’re not really a great free-throw shooting team.”

Another key for the Gents was the fact that they had two players record double-doubles and another come up one rebound short.

Montgomery paced the Gents with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Wiltz had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Jalen Mayfield added 12 points and nine rebounds.

In addition to the leaders, Poullard had seven points, four assists and two steals and Trevonte Ben finished with six points.

The Gents return to district play this evening when they play host to Kaplan. The girls game is slated for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.