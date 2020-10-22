Gents face another stiff challenge at North Vermilion

After an 0-3 start to the 2020 prep football season, the Crowley Gents find themselves struggling to find an identity.

In three games, the Gents have mustered just 339 yards of total offense and 16 first downs while allowing 760 yards and 115 points on defense.

Inconsistent play on both sides of the ball was to be expected with a young and inexperienced team against a solid early schedule that included the likes of Cecilia, Northwest and Marksville.

Unfortunately, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier as the Gents travel to Kaplan tonight to take on the North Vermilion Patriots, another Class 4A opponent, that is coming off a big 23-14 victory over Iota last weekend.

The Gents were originally scheduled to play Washington-Marion this week, but destruction from Hurricane Laura caused the Indians to cancel their football season.

“Norh Vermilion is really good,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall. “They went over and handled Iota and they played very well on defense.”

Against Iota, the Patriots allowed 331 total yards of offense, but they were bailed out by their defense, which caused four turnovers.

“They kinda played really good defensively and got some turnovers to thwart a few Iota scores,” said Wall of the Patriots’ defense, which runs a 3-3 stack scheme. “They have two guys that rotate at nose guard, so they are always fresh and their defensive line does a really good job.

“Their linebackers are good and can move pretty well.”

Collin Trahan is one of the few returning starters on defense for the Patriots, moving to outside linebacker as a senior after playing in the secondary last season. Trahan, a hard-nosed player with a knack for finding the football, is the leader of a revamped linebacking crew that lost all of its starters from last season.

It is newcomer Jacquet Livings, however, that caught Wall’s eye at middle linebacker.

“The Livings kid is pretty good,” said Wall. “He can run really well.”

Offensively, the Patriots are a spread team that has had success both on the ground and through the air.

Last week, the Patriots were pretty balanced, rushing for 188 yards while throwing for 110.

What stands out to Wall is the play of senior quarterback Dale Martin (6-foot-1, 175 pounds). Martin ran nine times for 48 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown, and completed nine passes for 110 yards against Iota.

“Their quarterback is something,” said Wall. “He’s long and pretty and they want to throw the ball more with him, you can tell. When it got towards the end of the game and they needed first downs, they let him read a few things and throw it some.

“They are spread and they’ll get in some double tight stuff, but they are hardly ever under center. They’ve done it before but they haven’t done it the last two games.

When Martin does go to the air, his main target is senior wide receiver Rontrell Broussard, who had six catches for 89 yards, including a 16 yard touchdown early in the game last week.

“The Broussard kid is a really good looking player,” said Wall. “He’s probably about 6-foot-1 and he can run. He catches the ball well in traffic and does good things. He’s a good return guy also.”

Cooper David is also another target for Martin after hauling in two passes for 19 yards against Iota.

On the ground, the Patriots were led by junior Benny Freeman, who rushed nine times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week. Collin Arnould, a sophomore, carried the bulk of the load with 20 touches for 56 yards. Broussard also picked up 23 yards on six carries.

“They mixed up really well last week,” said Wall. “They had two little backs (Freeman and Arnould) that ran really well and they marched it in there at times.”

The Gents have struggled with consistency offensively thus far but they will get a big boost this week as three starting offensive linemen return from injury. Allen Wulf, Ty”Rell Cormier and Drake Washington have all been cleared and are scheduled to play after missing the first three games due to injuries in the scrimmage.

That should help bolster the Gents’ ground attack, which has struggled in recent weeks.

Jonkeyvon Marks is the Gents’ leading rusher with 80 yards on 20 carries thus far, but he is doubtful for tonight’s game after suffering a lower leg injury in the first half of last week’s loss.

Nick Williams, Nate Harmon, Dylan Brooks and Omar Butler will have to shoulder the load in the running game in the absence of Marks.

First-year quarterback Logan Vidrine has also shown the ability to make big runs as well.

The Gents, however, have not been a big pass play team like they have in the past. Vidrine has attempted just 29 passes, completing 11 for 93 yards.

Crowley’s leading receivers are Marks with four receptions for 44 yards and Tyron Goodley with three catches for 20 yards.