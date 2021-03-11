Gents extend win streak with 16-6 win over Mamou

The Crowley Gents extended their winning streak to three games Monday by erupting for 13 hits in a 16-6 victory over Mamou at Miller Stadium.

The Gents had five players log multiple hits in the five-inning contest that was halted early due to the mercy rule.

“We’re hitting in some key situations and we’re being super aggressive on the bags,” said CHS coach Chad Credeur, whose team improved to 4-4 on the season with the victory. “From 1-9 today, I think we got a lot of production from our lineup.

“When we started the season, the top half of our lineup was carrying us and it flipped to the bottom half the last few games. Now, we’re starting to put together a complete lineup and that’s how we’re going to win ballgames.”

For the third straight game, the Gents had to rally from an early deficit after the Demons pushed across a run in the top of the first inning.

The Gents responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame with nine runs on five hits, five walks and one hit batter.

Tyron Goodley sparked the outburst with a three-run double to left center field and Kyle DeVille added a two-run single later in the frame. Logan Vidrine plated a run on a single and another run crossed the plate on a sacrifice bunt by Gavin Boudreaux.

The Gents added to their lead in the second inning with a pair of runs.

Ryan Trahan led off the frame with a triple down the right field line and then scored on a wild pitch. Blake Marceaux, who walked, scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Deville to push the lead to 11-1.

Mamou trimmed the lead to 11-3 with a pair of runs in the third inning and closed the gap even further with three more runs in the top of the fourth to get within five at 11-6.

The Gents put the game away in the bottom of the frame, however.

The hosts broke loose for five runs on five hits and two walks.

Vidrine had a run-scoring double and Deville, Goodley, Trahan and Blake Marceaux each added RBI singles.

Trahan, who took the mound with two outs in the top of the fourth, sat the Demons down in order in the top of the fifth to end the game. He worked 1 1/3 innings, retiring all four batters he faced.

T.J. Mire picked up the victory after surrendering six runs on seven hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.

Jerez Edwards paced the Demons at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance. He drove in two runs.

Matthew Fontenot added a pair of doubles and two RBI in the loss.

Trahan matched Edwards’ performance by going 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI to lead the Gents. Goodley followed with two hits, including a double, and four RBI and Deville singled twice and drove in four runs.

In addition to the leaders, Vidrine singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Marceaux added two singles and an RBI. Mire and Dayten Richard rounded out the Gents’ offense with one hit each.

Crowley returns to action on Thursday with a pair of games at Moore Park in Lafayette. The Gents will take on Vermilion Catholic at 4 p.m. and Lafayette Christian Academy at 6:30