Gents cruise past David Thibodeaux Academy in district opener

The Crowley Gents scored seven runs over the first two innings and held off a late charge by David Thibodeaux Academy Tuesday to claim a 14-7 victory over the Bulldogs at Miller Stadium.

The game was the District 6-3A opener for both teams.

Crowley improved to 7-9 overall and extended their winning streak to three straight with the victory heading into today’s rematch with the Bulldogs at the Broussard Sports Complex.

The Gents got a two-run single from Randy Fontenot and another run scored on an error in the opening frame to give the hosts a quick 3-0 advantage.

Fontenot added an RBI double in the second frame and Tyron Goodley plated a run with a triple down the left field line. Ryan Trahan brought home a run with a single and another Gents crossed the plate on another Bulldog error to help Crowley push the lead to 7-0.

The Bulldogs got on the board with a single run in the third inning on a hit and a walk.

Kyle Deville answered with a run-scoring single in the third and the Gents took an 8-1 advantage.

The Bulldogs closed the gap in the fourth inning by pushing across five runs on five hits, one walk and on CHS error to get within two (8-6).

The Gents put the game away in the sixth inning with six runs on three hits, three walks and two more Bulldog errors.

Two walks and a hit batter to start the inning set the stage for Gavin Boudreaux, who delivered a two-run single to center field.

Deville followed with his fourth hit of the day, a single to right field, to plate another run.

Two more runs crossed the plate on an error and Logan Vidrine drove home the final run on a triple to right field.

Vidrine was also stellar behind the plate, throwing out two runners attempting to steal; that in addition to making a leaping catch in foul territory for an out.

Boudreaux picked up the victory on the mound after surrendering six runs, only one earned, on five hits and two walks. He struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.

Dawson Hoffpauir pitched the next 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks. He struck out one.

Randy Fontenot took over with one out in the seventh inning and threw just three pitches to get out of a bases-loaded jam with a 6-4-3 double play.

Deville paced the Gents at the plate with four hits and one RBI. Fontenot logged two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs, Vidrine and Goodley each added a triple and an RBI, Boudreaux singled in two runs and Trahan finished with a single and one RBI.