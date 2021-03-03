Gents come up short at Ville Platte

A two-out error in the second inning proved costly for the Crowley Gents in their road contest against the Ville Platte Bulldogs Monday afternoon.

The miscue opened the door for the hosts, who scored five unearned runs before the inning finally ended.

In all, the Gents made three errors that led to five unearned runs in a 10-5 setback that was halted after the sixth inning due to darkness.

The loss sent the Gents to 1-4 on the season heading into Friday’s home contest against Church Point.

Ryan Trahan suffered the loss on the mound after surrendering seven runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks. He struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.

Dawson Hoffpauir allowed three runs in relief on two hits and seven walks. He struck out five.

The Gents took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning when T.J. Mire led off the game with a single to center field and eventually scored on an error.

The Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the second with five runs, all unearned, on three hits, including a two-run single and a three-run home run.

Another error and three walks in the third inning helped the hosts push across four more runs, extending their lead to 9-1.

Dawson Hoffpauir drew a walk to begin the Gents’ half of the fourth and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

The Dogs got the run back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a walk and the Gents’ third error of the game.

The Gents rounded out the scoring in the top of the fifth inning with three runs on four hits. Kyle Deville, Vidrine, Trahan and Hoffpauir each had singles in the frame.

Tryon Goodley also had a single for the Gents and Randy Fontenot logged an RBI.

Overall, the Gents struggled to get the timely hits. They stranded eight base runners, including six in scoring position.

The Gents left two runners on in each of the first two frames and stranded two more in the fifth.