Gents blow out Kaplan; CHS Ladies fall short

Any hopes Kaplan’s Pirates had of pulling off an upset over Crowley High were put to rest early Monday.

CHS guard Bryan Montgomery had a lot to do with that, torching the Pirates for 20 points in the first half and finishing with a game-high 30 overall in sparking the Gents to a dominating 70-36 victory over the hosts in District 6-3A play.

The Gents improved to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in league play heading into Friday’s home contest against Erath.

Montgomery, a senior, got the Gents going early with a 12-point outburst in the opening frame. Kyris Savoy added a pair of 3-pointers and the guests took a commanding 23-6 advantage into the second quarter.

The pace slowed over the middle quarters but the Gents were still able to push their lead to 49-20 entering the final stanza.

The Gents had seven players contribute points in the final frame in a 21-point outburst.

Montgomery also had four rebounds, four assists and six steals on the night.

Jaylon Wiltz followed with 11 points and Ronderick Nelson, who finished with a double-double, scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Nelson also had five assists and one steal.

Savoy contributed eight points, Zuri Poullard added five and Trevonte Ben had three. Jalen Mayfield and Trevon Flugence rounded out the offense with two and one point, respectively.

Ladies fall short

In the girls game, the No. 5-ranked Lady Pirates outscored the CHS Ladies 15-7 in the fourth quarter to avoid an upset bid and slip away with a 34-27 victory.

The Ladies, ranked No. 13 in Class 3A, fell to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in district play with the loss.

The Lady Pirates improved to 15-4 and 3-0.

It was an offensive struggle for both teams in the first half.

The hosts limped out to a 9-7 lead in the opening frame and then outscored the Ladies 3-1 in the second quarter to take a 12-8 advantage.

The Ladies had their highest offensive output of the night in the third quarter when they outscored the Lady Pirates 12-7 to take a 20-19 advantage.

Ellen LeBouef hit a big 3-pointer for the Lady Pirates in the fourth quarter and Alyia Broussard scored six of her game-high 13 points over the final eight minutes to help the hosts rally to victory.

Myraneika Lastrapes and Taylor Perkins paced the Ladies with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Martayshia Guidry added five points in the loss and Spiritual Guidry finished with one.