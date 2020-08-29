Gents attempt to rebuild after losing bulk of offense

After graduating 16 seniors in 2019, the Crowley Gents have some big shoes to fill across the board.

The Gents lost seven starters on each side of the ball, the big blow being on offense where they graduated the bulk of their skill guys - players who put up gaudy numbers last season.

The most notable losses are quarterback Marquis Garrett and Obadiah Butler.

Garrett completed 97 passes for 1,340 yards and 13 touchdowns; he also rushed for 436 yards and three more touchdowns.

Butler added 1,227 yards and 15 touchdowns on 144 carries and he hauled in 46 passes for 614 yards and seven touchdowns.

Also gone are fullback Chris Moore, who picked up 446 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 carries and Rodney Goodley who had 49 attempts for 234 yards and five touchdowns.

“You can say that we lost just about every running back and weapon that we had,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall. “In the past, we knew we had things in place already and we knew we had some go-to players and right now, we’re just unsure of that.”

With basically new personnel across the board, Wall has decided to switch from a spread offense to what he calls a flex- bone.

Basically, that means there will be a lot more running of the ball and less throwing.

“We just don’t have the same type of personnel that we’ve had in the past,” said Wall. “We have more running-back type kids than we have receiver-type kids and we don’t have a true quarterback that can sling it around so we had to make an adjustment.

“We felt like this offense would be good and it’s just kind of the right fit for what we feel we need to do and the direction we need to go.”

The change in offense will take time according to Wall, especially with the state still being in Phase 2 of the reopening process and the limitations on practices.

“It’s been a very slow process, that would be the best way to put it,” said Wall of the transition. “We keep it as simple as we can.

“When they finally let us start doing handoff drills, that was big for us. When you’re dealing with option-type stuff and veer, that handoff is critical in getting the timing and meshing.”

With that said, the Wall and his staff are still in the evaluation process and have not cemented any official starters.

While they have a good idea about most positions, some are a bit tougher to call as of now.

One of the biggest question marks is the quarterback position where Wall says they have been working multiple players under center trying to find the right fit.

“We’ve probably had six different kids play quarterback at this point, including some that we think are going to be the wingback, fullback or running back. Some of those guys are good at quarterback, too,” said Wall. “That gives us some options as far as creating depth without having a lot of depth if that make sense.”

Logan Vidrine, Nick Williams, Cam Scott, Jonkeyvon Marks and Nate Harmon have all taken snaps so far, but no decision has been made on who will get the starting role.

“We don’t have anything legitimate right now would be the best way to put it,” said Wall. “And all of those guys all start on defense too.

“As far as right now, probably Logan Vidrine and Nick Williams are two of the top candidates.”

Although losing Butler at running back is a huge blow, the cupboard isn’t exactly bare.

Marks is a leading candidate to fill the void left by Butler as well as Tyron Goodley, who both play defense as well.

Nate Harmon is also in the mix.

“Jonkeyvon Marks and Tyron Goodley are some of the older running backs that we have that are looking really good right now,” said Wall. “Nate Harmon might be more of that slot type guy that we try to get the ball to out in space.

“We’ve got a bunch (of running backs). A lot of those guys have worked a lot through the summer and they’re learning every position right now. They all have some experience and they are all capable.”

Omar Butler, the younger brother of Obadiah, comes in after a spectacular career at the middle school and could also see some action in the backfield as a freshman.

“Omar is doing well,” said Wall. “He’s a super athlete kid and he can play with the speed of the game. I don’t know if it’s going to be on offense or defense, but he’s definitely going to get thrown into the fire.”

While the Gents don’t intend to air it out that often, Wall has been impressed with senior wide receiver Vaughn Sonnier.

“Vaughn is looking really good,” said Wall. “He’s not super fast, but he runs good routes. He might end up playing corner on defense too.”

The offensive line is also in a rebuilding process after losing a handful of starters and key reserves.

Allen Wulf and Ty’Rell Cormier return with the most experience. Also vying for spots on the line are Roarke Benoit, Drake Washington, Micah Marceaux and Dae’Jhon Lewis.

“We have six or seven guys battling it out to see what direction we are going to go,” said Wall of his offensive line. “At this point, knowledge wise, they are up to speed.

“You just don’t know until the trench work really gets done. I like what we’re doing but you won’t know until the bullets start flying and you get to do stuff live.”