Football scrimmages on tap

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 3:18pm
CROWLEY

The long awaited return of high school football is just one week away but fans can get a glimpse of their favorite teams tonight and tomorrow as area teams take part in scrimmages.
The Notre Dame Pios will make their annual trek to Lafayette today for their scrimmage at Class 4A St. Thomas More.
Action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the two teams competing in various drills prior to the scrimmage portion of the event.
In Rayne, the Wolves will also be in action as they play host to Iota in a similar scrimmage format beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets to both of those scrimmages were presold. No tickets will be available at the gate.
Crowley High will take the field on Friday for its scrimmage against Church Point.
Action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with the jayvee squads squaring off in a normal scrimmage format.
The varsity teams take center stage after that and will play a pair of live quarters.
Tickets for the scrimmage will be $5 and will be available at the gate. Fans will have their temperature checked prior to entering the stadium and a mask is required by everyone in attendance. Social distancing guidelines must also be followed.

