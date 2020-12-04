The Crowley Post-Signal Football Contest is hitting it’s final stretch with just two weeks remaining and the race for the top spot is still up for grabs. Below are the standings leading into this week’s games.

Football Contest Standings

1. Barabra Thibodeaux 91-26

2. Roland Leleux 90-27

3. Carter Gibson 90-27

4. Ben Lormand 89-28

5. Don Kernan 88-29

6. Catherine LaCombe 88-29

7. Joseph Lormand 87-30

8. Kye Cantey 87-30

9. Patrice LaCombe 86-31

10. Doug LaCombe 84-33

11. Mary Leleux 82-35