Eunice slips past Rayne in overtime

Despite being down 12-0 at the half, the Rayne High Wolves fought their way back and ended regulation play against district rivals Eunice in a 20-20 tie.

Forced into overtime play, the Wolves held the Bobcats on the one-yard line in the first overtime period but Rayne fell short in scoring as Eunice was able to touch the end zone in the second OT for a 27-20 Bobcat win.

The tough loss places the Wolves at 2-2 overall for the season and 0-1 in district.

“Yes, it was a very tough way to lose a game,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry following the double overtime loss. “But at the end of the day, I was very proud at how our guys answered the call at the half after a very sloppy first half.”

Guidry continued, “We shot ourselves in the foot way too many times early on tonight. We turned the ball over three times, which is not typical of us.”

The only scoring in the first half of play were two long rushing touchdowns by Eunice, one in each quarter for a 12-0 Eunice lead.

“We had a couple of turnovers in the first half, plus we just couldn’t finish our plays with us coming up short on drives,” Guidry noted.

“Defense played much better this week and we were able to keep the momentum most of the second half.”

Leading tackle stats for the Wolves were Bleyton Francis and Trevon Williams each with five solo tackles and a tackle for a loss. Baylon Leon and Deuce Comeaux each recorded three solo tackles, and Griffin Champagne, Will Arceneaux, Darian Chevalier and Lance Smith had two tackles each.

Durrell Westhersby had a tackle, two assists and one interception, while Roderick Freeman recorded one solo tackle and one tackle for a loss.

Quarterback Colin LaCombe was 6-for-11 for Rayne’s passing game for 102 yards to receivers Lexx Guidry (1-43 yards), Reid Dupont (3039) and Devion Francis (2-20).

Rayne’s rushing game totaled 174 yards, led by Ron Charles (22-74 yards), Darian Charles (4-40), Reid Dupont (8-36), Bleyton Francis (6-20) and LaCombe for a three-yard TD run.

The Wolves held the Bobcats to a scoreless third quarter while scoring their first touchdown of the ballgame on a 68-yard scoring drive.

Ron Charles, Reid Dupont and Darian Chevalier combined for rushing yards, while LaCombe completed passes to Dupont and Bleyton Francis before Francis punched in a 10-yard TD run. Deuce Comeaux split the uprights for the extra point and closed the point gap at 12-7.

The fourth quarter saw both offenses pull out all the stops seeing Rayne score the first of their two TDs of the quarter.

Acquiring good field position with a short punt and yards tacked on due to a personal foul on the Bobcats, the Wolves began the scoring drive at their own 40-yard line where Ron Charles was called on for productive runs.

LaCombe found Devon Francis for a 10-yard completion, followed by two other runs by Charles before LaCombe punched it in from a yard out for the Rayne score. The two-point conversion failed, but the Wolves still held a slim 13-12 lead as the last quarter began.

On Eunice’s very next drive, the Bobcats needed only five plays to score, ending on a 55-yard run along their own sideline. The Bobcats scored on a two-point conversion for a 20-13 Eunice lead.

As the clock wound down during regulation time, the Wolves needed only two minutes to knot the score.

The scoring drive was set up with a short punt by Eunice, returned by Bleyton Francis 21 yards to the Bobcats 49-yard line. A 43-yard pass completion from LaCombe to Lexx Guidry set up a Francis TD score. Comeaux hit another extra point for a 20-20 game as only one minute remained.

In the final minute of regulation, the Bobcats drove down the field to the one-yard line where Rayne defender Trevon Williams made a playbook tackle to send the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, Rayne managed to try a field goal, but the kick was wide.

The Bobcats tried to score on a rushing drive, but Rayne’s Joseph George wrapped up a tackle at the one-yard line denying a Eunice score.

In the second overtime, Eunice had first try at scoring and that was all they needed as Zach Suire rushed in for a touchdown. The extra point was good and Eunice held a 27-20 lead.

In their attempt, the Wolves tried two runs and two passes but came up short of the end zone.

“I told the kids that we have nothing to hang our heads about,” said Guidry. “We got better as football players tonight.

“More importantly, we matured as young men to be able to keep our composure and fight back so many times tonight. I’m proud of the way they played and the way they carried themselves, even when it wasn’t easy. You have to like that as a coach.”