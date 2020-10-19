Dutchtown runs away from Rayne

When you walk on the field of a large school, you expect big things to happen.

And that’s exactly what fans saw happen Friday as Rayne High traveled to the Baton Rouge area where they met 5-A powerhouse Dutchtown.

The Griffins handed the Wolves a 62-14 loss, capitalizing on four Rayne turnovers and a number of mental mistakes.

“We met up with a really good team tonight,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry as he finished speaking to his Wolves after the tough loss, “but we gave them a lot of help.”

“Two minutes into the game and we are down 28-0,” Guidry continues. “They played well and we just really had a sloppy performance all the way around.

“We had way too many mental mistakes with turnovers and such. When you turn it over against a good team like this, they will make you pay for it. And Dutchtown did just that tonight.

“We can sit back and make a whole bunch of excuses of why we didn’t play well tonight, but that’s not something that we will do.

“We’ve had only one turnover in two games going into this game, and have cough up four tonight. I don’t care who you play and how good you are, you can’t win games with that happening.

“Give Dutchtown credit – they played well and executed in all phases. I give them that -- they’re a good team who always performs well and we didn’t tonight.”

The first quarter of play was all Dutchtown as they tallied 28 points, two of the scores coming on their very first two drives.

The Wolves gathered their run and pass game as the second quarter began with a 40-yard scoring drive.

With a 17-yard kickoff return by Bleyton Francis, Rayne began their drive on the 35. With a couple runs by Ron Charles and Darian Chevalier, Colin LaCombe connected with Shane Murray for a short completion before Francis hit a seam from 28 yards out for the score. The extra point by Deuce Comeaux saw the Wolves trailing 42-7

After the Griffins went for it on fourth and short, Rayne took possession on the 31-yard line. That’s when LaCombe found Reid Dupont for a 69-yard completion and the Wolves’ second score of the night midway through the second quarter. The extra point by Comeaux saw the Wolves still trailing, 42-14.

But, that was all the Wolves could muster during the ballgame as the Griffins shut down the Rayne offense during the second half of play while adding another 20 points for the 62-14 win.

Despite the score, a number of Wolves showed up well on the stat sheets, including LaCombe who hit his target nine times for 129 yards and one touchdown.

His targets were Reid Dupont (5-109 yards, 1 TD), Shane Murray (1-11) and Ron Charles (3-9).

Leading the backfield in Rayne’s limited rushing yards was Ron Charles with 14 carries for 54 yards, followed by Darian Chevalier who tallied 31 yards and Bleyton Francis for 27 yards and the lone rushing touchdown for the Wolves on the night.

Leading the defense in tackles was Will Arceneaux with six solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and a interception.

Roderick Freeman and Rico Price each had five solos on the night, followed closely by Bleyton Francis and Deuce Comeaux with two. Comeaux also recorded a quarterback sack.

Durrell Weatherby also recorded two tackles on the night and joined Arceneaux with an interception.

“This is just one we want to put behind us and look to get back on track next week,” Guidry noted as he looks ahead.

Rayne will travel to Eunice next week as the Wolves begin district play against the Bobcats. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Eunice High School.

“Eunice is always a quality opponent year in and year out,” stated Guidry as he eyes next week’s contest against the Bobcats. “We’ve become familiar with them as we have been playing them for a while now.

“It’s an important game because it’s the next game. We will have to be much more sound in all phases of our game play next week to be able to win that game.

“We have to go back to practice Monday and not worry about anyone else besides ourselves. We have to win Monday-Thursday at practice.

“We will see what kind of character our kids have coming off of the beating we took tonight at the hands of Dutchtown.”

If not able to attend the game in person due to Covid attendance restrictions, fans can listen to the game online at purecountry1067.com.