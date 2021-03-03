Dogs slip past Kinder in extra innings

Gavin Leblanc held the Kinder Yellow Jackets in check for seven innings and Iota’s offense came through with five runs in the top of the eighth inning as the Bulldogs escaped with a 7-2 victory Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Kinder Tournament.

The Bulldogs (3-1) and the Yellow Jackets were knotted at 2-2 after before the big outburst in the top of the eighth.

LeBlanc drew a walk to leadoff the extra frame and Tyler LeJeune followed with a single. Nicholas Duplechain’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners over before Dawson Wallace gave the Bulldogs’ the lead with a run-scoring single.

Iota added another run on a wild pitch and two more Bulldogs crossed the plate when Gage Monceaux’s grounder was misplayed on the infield.

Nicholas Hebert pushed across the final run of the game on a fielder’s choice to push the lead to 7-2.

Duplechain took the mound in the bottom of the frame in relief of LeBlanc and worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam to end the game.

LeBlanc was credited with the victory after surrendering two unearned runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out 12 in seven innings.

Duplechain allowed one hit and one walk in one inning of work.

Wallace and Duplechain each had two singles and an RBI in the victory. Andrew Mouton added a pair of doubles, LeJeune had a single, Hebert drove in two runs and Monceaux had one RBI.

The Bulldogs also logged an 11-8 victory over St. Edmund in tournament play.

Matthew Crochet picked up the victory on the mound after allowing one run on three hits and one walk. He struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

Mouton paced the Bulldogs’ 12-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with three RBI. Crochet, Leblanc and LeJeune each had two hits. Peyton Dupuis added one hit and two RBI and Duplechain had a hit and one RBI.

In their tournament opener, the Bulldogs dropped a 6-0 decision to Class 5A power Sam Houston on Thursday. Mouton and Monceaux had Iota’s only two hits in that game.