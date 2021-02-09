Crowley sweeps David Thibodeaux in district doubleheader

Having one starter out - much less three - could be problematic for most teams.

Not the Crowley Gents. Not Friday.

The Gents came up with an answer to that problem in their District 6-3A showdown with David Thibodeaux Academy, getting steady play from their bench in a 50-42 victory over the host Bulldogs.

The victory avenged a 37-36 setback to the Bulldogs two weeks ago in the district opener for both teams.

In Friday’s action, the Gents (12-4, 4-1) got four points from Zuri Poullard and Jalen Mayfield hit three clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to help the guests put the game away.

The Gents streaked out to a 28-10 advantage at the break behind nine points from Bryan Montgomery and seven from Jaylon Wiltz in the first half.

The hosts rallied in the third quarter and knocked down three 3-pointers to close the gap to four, 32-28. Meanwhile,the Gents hit just two shots from the floor.

The Gents slowly pulled away in the final frame. Trevon Flugence knocked down a big 3-pointer to extend the lead and the Gents sank seven shots from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the victory.

Montgomery was the leader for the Gents with 17 points. Poullard followed with 10 points and Wiltz had nine.

In addition to the leaders, Flugence added six points, Trevonte Ben scored five and Mayfield finished with three.

In the girls game, Mya Lastrapes and Taylor Perkins combined for 25 points to help lead the Ladies to a 45-24 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

The Ladies improved to 11-4 overall and 4-1 in district play with the victory.

Lastrapes and Spiritual Guidry each knocked down shots from beyond the arc in the opening frame and the Ladies cruised out to a 15-4 lead.

The hosts kept it close through the middle frames and trailed just 33-21 heading into the final stanza.

The Ladies’ defense clamped down from there and limited the Lady Dogs to just three points over the final eight minutes.

Perkins, Lastrapes and Guidry each scored four points in the fourth to help the Ladies pull away.

Lastrapes led all scorers on the evening with 13 points. Perkins added 12.

Guidry followed with nine points, Macy Bulter had eight and Martayshia Guidry finished with three.

The Ladies and Gents return to district play tonight with a pair of games at Abbeville.

The two teams round out the week with another district doubleheader on Thursday when they play host to Kaplan.