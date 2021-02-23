Crowley High’s Tyron Goodley wins state title in triple jump; Church Point’s Olivia Bundy places second in 60-meter hurles

Tyron Goodley saved his best for last Sunday at the 2021 LHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Heading into the final round in the triple jump, Goodley sat in third place with one attempt remaining.

After watching Port Allen’s Chris Murphy pop a jump of 41-10 to take the lead, Goodley approached the runway for his final attempt.

Unfortunately for Murphy, Goodley also had something left in the tank.

The senior all-round athlete popped a season best jump of 42-4 to overtake Murphy and win the event.

Thaddeus Campbell of Lake Charles Charter Academy, who was leading entering the final round, finished third with a mark of 41-7 1/4.

Goodley also hit the podium in the long jump with a runnerup mark of 21-5 1/2. Murphy won the event with a jump of 22-7 3/4 and Madison Prep’s Brian Chatman was third

Crowley High’s Sophia Fontenot also competed in the state meet and finished eighth in the high jump with a leap of 4-6 3/4.

Church Point’s Olivia Bundy also earned a podium spot with a runnerup finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.82.

Midland’s 4x800-meter relay team of Phoenix Robinson, Lance Hoffpauier, Copeland Schwinn and Cole Shamsie finished sixth with a time of 9:28.75 — a school record.