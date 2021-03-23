Crowley High’s Trahan, Church Point’s Bundy shine at Bobcat Relays

There were a number of top performances turned in at the Eunice Bobcat Relays on Friday, but none were more impressive than the ones turned in by Acadia Parish athletes Dycie Touchet of Crowley High and Church Point’s Olivia Bundy.

Touchet helped lead the CHS Ladies to the overall team title with victories in the high jump (4-8) and the triple jump (31-11 1/2) as well as a fifth-place showing in the long jump (13-10 1/2). Her 22-point output was also enough to earn her the Outstanding Field Performer Award.

Bundy was just as impressive on the track for the Lady Bears, who finished third in the team standings.

Participating in the maximum four events, Bundy won each, totaling a whooping 40 points on the evening to earn the Outstanding Track Performer Award. She posted winning times of 13.03 in the 100-meter dash, 28.19 in the 200, 16.54 in the 100-meter hurdles and 47.25 in the 300 hurdles.

What made Bundy’s feat even more impressive is the fact that the 100-meter dash and the 100-meter hurdles are back-to-back events. The 200-meter dash and the 300-hurdles are also right after each other as well.

The CHS Ladies tallied 90 points to win the team title. They were followed by Notre Dame with 72 points and Church Point with 68.

Crowley High also posted victories in two of the three relay events.

The Ladies’ 4x100-meter relay team of Janyrie Brown, Maleigh Grant, A’Najae Kneeland and Spiritual Guidry posted a winning time of 53.90. Brown, Emma Hebert, Grant and Makaya Damon won the 4x200 with a time of 1:54.35.

Damon also claimed top honors in the 800-meter run (2:37.50) and Malaya Gable won the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:08.56.

Sophia Fontenot also had a mark of 4-8 in the high jump, placing second to Trahan on misses.

Earning third-place honors for the Ladies were Jordan Bias in the 400 (1:11.06) and Brown in the 200 (28.79).

Also scoring points with fifth-place finishes were Gable in the 200 (29.88), Guidry in the 100 (14.03), Kneeland in the triple jump (29-8) and Macy Butler in the discus (71-1).

The Notre Dame Lady Pios logged two first-place finishes.

Mackenzie Olinger clocked a winning time of 13:25.22 in the 3200-meter run and Mary Hebert had a winning throw of 29-7 1/2 in the shot put. Hebert also placed second in the discus with a mark of 78-2).

The Lady Pios also finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Meredith Smith, Jeanne Schmid, Natalie Brown and Kelsey Broussard ran a time of 54.47 in the 4x100 and Gracie Miller, Melise Maloz, Emma Leonards and Sydnie Dailey clocked a time of 1:55.93 in the 4x200.

Miller, Leonards, Dailey and Allie Gray finished fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 5:05.

Ellen Cormier was third in the triple jump (30-9) as was Rayn Dailey in the 1600-meter run (7:34.00). Broussard added a fourth-place showing in the 200 (28.97) and Emma Robichaux was fourth in the triple jump (29-9 1/2).

Rounding out the Lady Pios’ scoring were: Katie Doucet fifth-place finish in the 800 (2:55.37); Miller, sixth in the 100 (14.07) and Gabby Cates, sixth in the high jump (4-4).

Amelia Dailey added a top finish for Church Point in the discus with a toss of 82-9 and the Lady Bears’ 4x400 relay team of Sierra Wimberly, Shaine Parker, A’Kirra Hagger and Alexa Gobert was second with a time of 4:52.

Parker, Hagger, Gobert and Kiley Nero teamed to place fifth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:00.38.

Adding fourth-place finishes for the Lady Bears were Macy Dailey in the javelin (103-8) and Madison Melancon in the 400 (1:12).

In boys action, Crowley High and Church Point finished tied for fourth in the team standings with 43 points each. Notre Dame was 11th in the field of 18 teams with 33 points.

Westminster won the team title with 56 points. Beaux Chene followed with 52 points and Opelousas Catholic was third with 48.

Tyron Goodley logged a winning jump of 21-5 in the long jump and Tyren Domino added a point with a sixth-place jump of 18-6.

Domino also scored in the triple jump with a runnerup mark of 40-7 1/2.

Due to a tweaked hamstring and the cold weather, Goodley was scratched in the triple jump, an event he usually wins.

Nathan Roy filled in for Goodley in the relay events and the Gents didn’t miss a beat, winning both the 4x100 and 4x200 events.

Roy teammed with Jonkeyvan Marks, Travantre Ben and Omar Butler to post a winning time of 45.78 in the 4x100. The same team won the 4x200 in a time of 1:36.63.

Marks added a fifth-place showing in the 100-meter dash (11.89) and Ben was fifth in the high jump (5-6).

Bryce LeJeune was the leading scorer for Church Point with a second-place time of 5:25.75 in the 1600-meter run. He added a runnerup finish in the 3200 with a time of 12:01.47.

Armstead Mouton finished third in the 200 (24.62) and Jeremiah Roy was third in the 400 (57.59).

The Bears logged a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay events.

Roy, Mouton, Malik Francis and Tylon Citizen teammed to run a time of 46.56 in the 4x100 and Roy, Mouton and Citizen were joined by Kainen LeJeune to run a 1:38.35 in the 4x200.

Jaiki Landry added a fourth-place finish in the 200 (24.72) and Jamarrion Citizen was fifth in the discus (93-6).

ND’s Nicholas Gautreaux and Josh LeJeune scored a 1-2 finish in the discus with marks of 132-9 and 118, respectively.

LeJeune also teamed with Nick Swacker, Nicholas Doucet and Kade Cooley to place third in the 4x200 relay (1:37.97) and Swacker also placed fourth in the triple jump (38-11 1/2).

Boyd Gray added a fifth-place finish in the shot put (36-2), Doucet placed sixth in the 400 (59.84) and Blake Francs was sixth in the 800 (2:25.77).

Notre Dame’s 4x100 team of Swacker, Joseph Quebodeaux, Thoams Meche and LeJeune placed sixth with a time of 47.06.

At the 60th Annual Oil City Relays Friday in Lafayette, Peyton Sievers was the lone Midland athlete to score, placing fourth in the 800-meter run (2:38.35) and fifth in the 3200 (1310.12).