Crowley’s late rally falls short at North Vermilion

It was the tale of two halves for the Crowley Gents Thursday evening in their matchup with Class 4A’s North Vermilion Patriots.

The Gents (0-4) played their best two quarters of football thus far in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a host of mistakes in the opening two frames in a 35-20 loss in the Patriots’ Homecoming game.

“We had a lot of missed tackles in the first half,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall, whose team trailed 28-7 heading into the break. “Our legs looked fresh, so it wasn’t that. We just had some trouble filling what we were reading.

“And we fumbled the ball away a few times, which didn’t help us any.”

The Gents fumbled the ball away three times in the first half, including one on an onside kick by the Patriots.

All three turnovers led to points for the hosts.

The second half was a completely different ballgame, however.

Offensively, the Gents found the end zone twice in the second half to get within one score late in the game at 28-20 and their defense limited the Patriots to just one first down and gave up just 74 total yards in the final two frames.

“We found a little consistency on offense in the second half and our defense played lights out,” said Wall of the final 24 minutes of play. “You know, you’re down 28-7 going into the half, but the kids never hung their heads. We made some adjustments at the half and the kids came out and made plays.”

Neither team found much success in the third quarter, but the Gents finally cut into the lead midway through the fourth quarter when junior wide receiver Courtney Allen made a leaping grab in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown reception. Kendall Richard’s extra point kick trimmed the lead to 28-14 with just under five minutes remaining.

The Gents’ defense rose to the occasion on the Patriots’ ensuing possession when they stripped quarterback Dale Martin and recovered the fumble near midfield.

After a pair of motion penalties and a big loss set the Gents back behind the chains, a pass interference call on the Patriots gave Crowley some life and Nate Harmon made a one-handed leaping grab on fourth down to move the chains.

After a toss to Omar Butler netted 31 yards, quarterback Logan Vidrine called his own number, scoring from four yards out to get the Gents within eight (28-20) after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The Gents looked as if they might actually get the ball back for an attempt to at least tie the game when they had the Patriots backed up on third down and 14 at the NV 43-yard line with just over two minutes remaining.

Patriots’ running back Benny Freeman spoiled any hopes of a heroic comeback, however, when he took a handoff from Martin, hit the outside and outraced defenders to the end zone on a 57-yard run.

“We were hoping we’d get the ball back right there and kind of give ourselves a chance to do something,” said Wall. “But that guy (Freeman) squirts through there and we couldn’t catch him. That’s a good running back and he played well.”

Freeman’s touchdown was the nail in the coffin as the Patriots took a 35-20 advantage with 1:58 remaining.

Up until Freeman’s big run, the Patriots had just 17 total yards and no first downs in the second half.

“We just played lights out on defense in the second half,” said Wall. “We made some adjustments at the half where we moved T-Money (Tyron Goodley) in the box a little bit and he made a lot of plays. Maybe we should have jumped in that a little bit earlier, but we didn’t want to wear him out.”

Freeman led the Patriots’ ground attack with 151 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

To add insult to injury, the Patriots pooch- kicked on the kickoff and recovered the ball to seal the victory.

In the first half, the Gents struck for a 41-yard completion from Vidrine to Goodley on their first offensive play to get down to the NV 10-yard line, but a fumble on the next play gave the ball right back to the hosts.

The Patriots capitalized by driving 93 yards to go up 7-0 on a 25-yard touchdown run by Freeman.

The hosts then executed an onside kick to perfection and Freeman hit paydirt again, this time from 19 yards out.

The Gents got on the board on their next offensive series after Vaughn Sonnier picked up North Vermilion’s second onside kick attempt and returned it to the NV 35. A personal foul got the Gents closer to the end zone and after a pair of runs by Dylan Brooks and a 5-yard scamper by Omar Butler, Vidrine raced in from two yards out to cut the lead to 15-7.

Martin gave the Patriots some breathing room with a 17-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Collin Arnould scored on a 3-yard run late in the quarter to push the lead to 28-7.

While the loss was disappointing, the Gents took a lot of positives out of the contest.

The second-half effort by the defense showed promise and the Gents finished just shy of 300 yards of total offense, which is a season best thus far.

Vidrine picked up 56 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also completed six passes for 92 yards.

Harmon added six carries for 48 yards and Butler had 35 yards on two carries. Brooks finished with eight carries for 26 yards.

Goodley was the leading receiver with two catches for 41 yards and Allen had one catch for 23 yards and a touchdown. .

“The thing that I was happiest aboutwas that this was a higher speed game than we’ve seen in the last few weeks and we kind of got up in there and battled with them,” said Wall. “Maybe we’re starting to figure some things out.

“We did some really good things and it looked like the kids jelled a little bit more tonight. Whenever they decide to put it all together, we’ll be alright. Just hopefully the season isn’t over by then.”