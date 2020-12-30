Cox Sports Television announces LHSAA State Championship replay schedule

Cox Sports Television’s coverage of the 2020 LHSAA Prep Classic has been finalized. CST, The Leader in Gulf South Sports, will air all nine state championship games on a tape-delayed basis beginning on December 31.

This season’s title games have been moved from the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. The season marks only the second time in 39 years that the Prep Classic will be played outside of the Dome. Following Hurricane Katrina, the games were moved to Shreveport.

The schedule of the premier airing of the prep classic is below.

December 31

Class 2A Championship

(6) Kinder vs. (1) Many, 8 a.m.

Division I Championship

(4) Catholicvs (3) Byrd, 11:30 a.m.

Class 1A Championship

(3) Grand Lake vs. (1) Oak Grove, 3 p.m.

January 1

Division III Championship

(5) Lafayette Christian vs (2) St. Charles, 8 a.m.

Division II Championship

(2) St. Thomas More vs (1) De La Salle, 11:30 a.m.

Division IV Championship

(3) Ouachita Christian vs (1) Calvary Baptist, 3 p.m.

Class 4A Championship

(2) Edna Karr vs (1) Carencro, 6:30 p.m.

January 2

Class 3A Championship

(9) Madison Prep vs (2) Union Parish, 11 a.m.

Class 5A Championship

(6) Alexandria vs (1) Acadiana, 2:30 p.m.