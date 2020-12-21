Church Points bows out in semifinals

Taking advantage of their opportunities is something John Craig Arceneaux has stressed to his team throughout the 2020 prep playoffs.

And for the most part, the No. 4-seeded Bears had done that entering Friday’s semifinal showdown with No. 9 Madison Prep.

It was the Chargers, however, that made the best of their chances, scoring the only touchdown of the second half to secure their first-ever trip to the state finals with a 22-16 victory over the Bears.

Church Point ended their historical run with a record of 8-1 as they made their first appearance in the semifinals in school history.

The Chargers move on to face No. 2 Union Parish in the title game on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.

Union rallied late in the fourth quarter to slip past No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep on Friday in the other Class 3A semifinal contest.

“Madison Prep is a very good, quality football team,” said Arceneaux following the loss. “We always say there are three, four or five plays within a football game that determine the outcome and they were able to make more plays than us tonight.

“We gave ourselves a chance right there at the end to win it and we came up just a little bit short.”

The Bears trailed 16-14 and were forced to punt with just under eight minutes remaining in the final frame and things looked bleak.

Things changed, however, about two minutes later when Daylon Forman intercepted a Zeon Chriss pass at the Bears’ 34-yard line.

With just under six minutes remaining, the Bears went to work, churning out tough yards on runs by senior Gavin Richard and sophomores Tylon Citizen and Jalon Reese.

Offensive lineman Tony Gibson got in on the action and picked up four yards on a fourth-and-one situation to keep the Bears’ hopes alive.

Facing another fourth down with 28 seconds remaining, quarterback Dylan Stelly raced to the near sideline where he appeared to take a late hit just inches short of the first down.

A penalty flag came out, but after a discussion between officials, it was ruled that the hit occurred before Stelly went out of bounds and the Bears’ hopes of advancing to the championship game were dashed.

“We gave ourselves a chance right there,” said Arceneaux. “The defense got a stop, got us the ball back with a chance to drive down and score. We needed to make a few plays and we were unable to do it. We came up just a yard short on that fourth down.

“It was a great season, a great group of kids...I just hate to see it end like this for them.”

From the onset, it looked as if the Chargers might run away with the game.

After taking the opening kickoff at their own 22-yard line, the Chargers marched deep into Church Point territory on runs by Chriss and Myles Poullard. Then, on third- down-and-20, Chriss rifled a pass over the top to Trent Cook for a 38-yard scoring strike.

A two-point conversion run gave the visitors a quick 8-0 advantage with 9:29 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bears looked as if they would answer on their ensuing series as they marched down to the Chargers 13-yard line. But the drive stalled when they failed to convert on fourth-and-two.

The Chargers took over at their own 12-yard line and mounted another drive.

Chriss had a big 20-yard run during the series and connected with Brian Chatman for a 20-yard reception before he hit Tyrell Raby on a 4-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 14-0 after a missed extra point.

The Bears climbed back into the game after that as Stelly lofted a pass over the middle to a wide open Khaled Babineaux, who turned on the jets and outran defenders for a 67 yard touchdown. Gavin Richard dove for the pylon on the two-point conversion and slipped in to trim the lead to six, 14-8, with just over nine minutes remaining in the half.

The Bears’ defense rose to the occasion and forced the Chargers to punt on their next possession.

The Bears drove deep inside Charger territory again, but an interception just inside the red zone gave the guests the ball right back

The Chargers returned the favor a few plays later when Forman logged his first of two interceptions on the night.

“Daylon is a kid that got his first start as a freshman two years ago at Sterlington in the playoffs,” said Arceneaux of Forman. “He missed some games early this year with a concussion, but he continued to battle. He continues to do the things we ask him to do; he takes the coaching and works hard and he came up big tonight. He made a couple big plays.”

This time, the Bears seized their opportunity.

On the very next play, Stelly hit running back Tylon Citizen on a 44-yard pass for a touchdown. Stelly called his own number on the two-point conversion and slid in to give the Bears a 16-14 lead with just under four minutes to go in the half.

Stelly completed five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also ran five times for 21 yards.

“Again, it was about making plays and we made those plays to keep ourselves in the football game,” said Arceneaux of the two touchdown passes. “We made some great throws and catches and we made the plays that we needed to make to give ourselves a chance.

“That’s all you can ask for in the semifinals.”

The Bears had a chance to extend their lead in the third quarter when they mounted nearly a nine-minute drive to start the half.

The Bears got all the way down to the Chargers’ 23-yard line, but a pass to Babineaux in the end zone on fourth down fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.

The Bears went for it on fourth down again early in the fourth quarter, but turned it over on downs again near midfield.

This time, it was the Chargers that capitalized.

Madison Prep benefitted from a face mask penalty on the first play and converted a fourth-and-long pass to Chatman to keep their drive alive. Chriss reeled off a 14-yard run from there and Jacarre Cooper capped the drive with a 10-yard scamper.

The Bears posted 312 total yards of offense and 12 first downs on the night.

Richard led the ground attack with 73 yards on 19 carries and Citizen had 12 carries for 68 yards. Reese added 27 yards on six carries.

On the receiving end, Babineaux had one catch for a 67 yard touchdown and Citizen had a 44-yard scoring reception. Armstead Mouton also had two catches for eight yards and Richard had one for one yard.