Church Point surges past Mansfield

If the Church Point Bears needed a wakeup call Friday, they surely got it.

A last-second touchdown pass just before the half gave the visiting Mansfield Wolverines a much-needed spark and immediately sent the No. 4-seeded Bears a strong reminder that playing a No. 29 seed wasn’t going to be a cake walk.

The Wolverines’ dramatic touchdown pass trimmed the Bears’ lead to one possession - 12-6 - at break and set the stage for what would be an interesting second half.

The aroused Bears responded by quickly regaining the momentum to open the third quarter with a methodical 12-play scoring drive and the hosts stood pat from there to turn back the upset-minded Wolverines, 18-6.

The drive was capped by a 31-yard touchdown run by Gavin Richard.

“One thing that we preach to our kids is that the first possession of the second half is always critical,” said Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux following the victory. “That’s why we like to defer because we like to have the ball if we need to score.

“So we told them (at the half) that it was important that we go out there and make this a two-possession game and on defense, we get a stop. And we did that.”

The victory lifted the Bears into this week’s second round at No. 20 Brusly. Brusly was a 10-8 upset winner over No. 13 Carroll on Friday.

Against Mansfield, the Bears had just six offensive possessions in total and only two of those in the first half.

They made both of those two count, however.

On Mansfield’s opening possession of the game, standout lineman Tony Gibson recorded a sack for an 8-yard loss and two plays later, Jaiki Landry intercepted a Dekeldrick Thomas pass to give the Bears a first down at their own 42-yard line.

The Bears chipped away from there on runs by Gavin Richard, Jalon Reese and Tylon Citizen before Holden Daigle capped the 10-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Stelly. After a missed extra point, the hosts lead 6-0 with just under three minutes remaining in the opening frame.

The Wolverines answered with a long drive of their own, but after another sack by Gibson, the Bears looked as if they had added to their lead when Andy Briceno intercepted a pass for an apparent 45-yard pick six.

But a flag on Church Point negated the the score.

The Bears mounted another time-consuming drive - 54 yards - that was capped by a 2-yard scoring run by Richard to give the hosts a 12-0 advantage after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

“We thought it was important to play ahead because we knew they probably weren’t going to throw the ball as much as they wanted to because of the weather conditions,” said Arceneaux, alluding to the rain that fell most of the night.

With just under five minutes remaining in the half, the Wolverines took over at their own 40 and were bailed out on a fourth- down pass attempt when the Bears were flagged for pass interference.

And with just two seconds remaining, Thomas hit Adrian Green for a 30-yard scoring strike as time expired to get the Wolverines within six (12-6) entering the break.

“We did give them some momentum right before the half,” said Arceneaux. “I think if we hold them out right there, we really put some pressure on them and I think they don’t come out and play as hard as they did because they were one possession away and back in the game.”

The Bears’ opening drive of the second half pushed the lead back to 12 (18-6) and also milked nearly six minutes off the clock.

The Bears had two more opportunities to extend their cushion later in the game, but a pair of drives deep into the red zone each fizzled out.

The Bears marched down to the Wolverines’ 13 on their next offensive possession, but two tackles for losses and a motion penalty gave the ball right back to Mansfield.

On the Bears’ next possession, they drove down to the Wolverines’ 15 before turning it over on downs again.

“We could have really stretched it out, but we got down here and we had some negative plays,” said Arceneaux of the two missed scoring opportunities. “Those are things that we have to continually work on and try to get better at. But again, it’s only our sixth game of the year with a group of kids that we didn’t have one returner on the offensive line.

“We’re still trying to find our sea legs a little bit.”

The Bears defense, led by Gibson, who had a handful of sacks and a number of tackles, limited the Wolverines to just 134 total yards on the night.

The Wolverines threw for 122 yards overall and rushed for just 12 yards. They had minus 14 yards on the ground in the second half.

“That’s a quality football team and I think the weather conditions kind of hampered both teams,” said Arceneaux. “We were a little concerned about getting after them defensively because their offensive line was so big, but Tony proved tonight why he’s an All-State football player. At times, he just took over the game.”

Javen Gibson and Jamarion Citizen also played big on the defensive line while Briceno and Ethan Castille also logged a number of big hits from the linebacker and defensive back positions, respectively.

On the ground, the Bulldogs racked up 208 yards.

Richard led the charge with 98 yards and his two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Jaylon Reese logged 10 touches for 61 yards, Tylon Citizen had eight carries for 27 yards and Stelly ran for 17 yards on six carries.

“We are at our best within our offense when we can spread the ball around and we can force people to defend us sideline to sideline,” said Arceneaux. “We worked on some things this week where we wanted to kind of spread it out a little bit but the weather conditions didn’t allow us to do.

“That’s some things we will work on this week because when you get deeper in the playoffs, you play better competition and you know, you’ve got to back people out of there.”

That jump in competition begins this week when the Bears hit the road to take on Brusly.

“This group of kids, Tony and Gavin, they’ve been to Sterlington and they were at Jennings last year, so they’ve been in some big, hard/fought games; so hopefully the younger kids can draw off that experience from those older guys and we’ll see.

“I mean, Brusly is a quality football team.”