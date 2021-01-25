Church Point lands pair on Class 3A All-State team

Landry Williams approached the football season as a week-to-week mission for Madison Prep. When it ended in late December, the Chargers had accomplished the ultimate mission — winning the LHSAA’s Class 3A title.

As a result, Landry was selected as the Coach of the Year for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State team.

“For me, it is not just about wins … it is about working hard and getting better,” Williams said. “This award isn’t about me. Without the assistant coaches and the players who put in the work. They put in the work that made this possible. I am so proud of them.”

The ninth-seeded Chargers (10-2) captured their first LHSAA football championship by beating previously undefeated Union Parish 50-0 in the Class 3A title game.

Union Parish running back Trey Holly and St. James defensive end Sai’vion Jones claimed the other top honors on the LSWA’s Class 3A team.

Holly was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player. The sophomore led the state with 2,709 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns on 271 carries.

Jones, an LSU commitment, received the Outstanding Defensive Player award. He had 75 tackles and 10 sacks as a senior.

St. James, a Class 3A quarterfinalist, had the most first-team selections — Jones, wide receiver Shazz Preston (50 catches, 865 yards, nine TDs), offensive lineman Jaquan James, kicker/punter Alec Mahler (4 of 6 FG, long 43 yards, 43.3 yards per punt), linebacker Kaleb Brown (78 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks) and defensive back Joel Cooper (10 interceptions, nine pass breakups, 25 tackles).

Union Parish placed four players on the first team. Madison Prep had three players selected — quarterback Zeon Chriss (2,005 yards passing, 897 yards rushing, 41 total TDs), defensive lineman Quency Wiggins (53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, sven sacks) and offensive lineman Ronald Harris.

Defensive back Jardin Gilbert of University (35 tackles, five pass breakups, three tackles for loss, two interceptions) and Lutcher running back Ra’Saun Storks (1,555 yards rushing, 22 TDs) also made the team.

The Church Point Bears snagged two selections, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Tony Gibson was tabbed as one of four defensive linemen selected. The 6-foot-0, 300-pound nose guard logged 47 solo tackles and 27 assists during his senior campaign. He had 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Gibson also doubled up a times and played on the offensive line, especially during the Bears’ deep playoff run.

Dylan Stelly, another two-way player for the Bears, made the team at linebacker.

Stelly, also the Bears’ starting quarterback, played 473 snaps during Church Point’s four playoff games, coming off the field only on kickoffs.

Defensively, Stelly (6-foot-0, 205) logged 51 solo tackles and 31 assists. He had three sacks, one pass breakup and seven quarterback hurries.

Offensively, he had 408 yards passing and six touchdowns while also rushing 56 times for 266 yards and five more scores.

Church Point junior defensive end Javen Gibson was named to the honorable mention list as was Iota quarterback Dawson Wallace and tight end Owen Harmon.

Wallace and Harmon are also both juniors.