Church Point hosts No. 29 Mansfield

Traditionally, earning a high seed in the LHSAA prep football playoffs has all but assured the top four seeds of a cakewalk in the opening round.

But as everyone knows, the COVID-19-plagued 2020 season has been anything but traditional.

“I just think it’s a crazy year and the seedings are a little bit out of wack because not everybody played the same amount of games,” said Arceneaux.

“By no means is our opponent a typical No. 29 seed.”

Arceneaux’s Bears drew the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A playoffs on Sunday and will host No. 29 Mansfield in an opening round game tonight at 7 o’clock.

In drawing the No. 4 seed, the Bears, who went 5-0 after having three contests canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, earned their highest seed since 2014 when they were the No. 2 seed.

“I mean, you’re happy with being where you are because it helps you as you get to later in the playoffs with home games and stuff like that,” said Arceneaux. “But I just think it’s kind of a weird year with the way the power ratings worked out.”

Mansfield finished the season with four losses, but those losses were at the hands of quality opponents - Red River, the No. 8 seed in Class 2A; Minden, No. 12 in 4A; Green Oaks, No. 7 in 3A and Loyola Prep, No. 12 in Division II.

“They are very big on the offensive and defensive lines; they have two kids that are 6-foot-3 plus and 300-plus pounds on the defensive front and they run very well,” said Arceneaux of the Wolverines.

“They are very well coached and they have a good scheme on offense in what they’re trying to do. They’re not your typical No. 29 seed and they are going to present a lot of challenges.”

Offensively, the Wolverines are led by sophomore quarterback Dekeldrick Thomas who has completed 79 of 149 pass attempts for 1,424 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also run for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

“They have a young quarterback who is very athletic and does a good job within the RPO game,” said Arceneaux. “They give him a lot of things to try and read and he’s been very consistent over the last couple of weeks.

“He’s kind of been hit or miss in the pass game, but when he’s on, they are really good. When he struggles, they struggle; so it kind of depends on who you get.”

Thomas’ main target is senior Adrian Green, who has 31 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns.

Also in the mix at wide receiver are Joshua Ford (6-3, 150) and Dequinton Robinson (6-0, 155). Ford has 32 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns and Robinson has 13 catches for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

“They do a good job of spreading the ball around,” said Arceneaux. “They are not a one-wide receiver team. They do a good job of spreading you out and getting a lot of people involved in the offense.”

On the ground, Monquavaris Wells is the leader with 81 carries for 641 yards and two touchdowns. Dyllan Robinson is also a threat with 47 touches for 556 yards and three touchdowns.

“They do a good job within their offense of what they’re trying to do,” said Arceneaux. “They are very balanced and they do a good job of mixing it up.

“They have guys that are gamebreakers that if they get out in the open, we’re going to have a tough time catching.”

Defensively, the Wolverines are led by defensive ends Justin Howard (6-3, 195) and Nicholas Spencer (6-0, 190) as well as tackle Latavious Crump )6-2, 350) and linebacker Autravius Perry (5-9, 150).

Perry leads the team in tackles with 81 while Howard, Spencer and Crump all have over 50 tackles.

“They are very big on the defensive line, but a lot of times those defenses are set up to get up the field and get after the quarterback which kind of plays into our hands with the misdirection and the trap plays,” said Wall.

“So we’re going to see if they can handle our physicality because they really haven’t played anybody that has played that style of offense all year.”

The Bears Wing-T offense has given opponents difficulty all year as they have averaged just over 29 points per game.

Tylon Citizen leads the ground attack with 43 carries for 398 yards and three touchdowns and Gavin Richard has 55 carries for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Jalon Reese is also a threat with 36 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Dylan Stelly had a breakout game in the finale with four carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’re going to have to control the football and try to finish drives in the endzone,” said Arceneaux of his offense. “We are going to have to win on first down and not get into negative situations. As big as they are (Mansfield), we need to be able to get them running sideline to sideline.

“So we definitely have to win the time of possession, try to limit the number of touches they have and if they make a mistake, we have to take advantage of it and try to finish with the ball in the endzone.”

Defensively, the main key is to contain the quarterback and make the Wolverines work for everything they get.

“We will have to limit the quarterback’s ability to scramble and we can’t give up the chunk plays,” said Arceneaux. “We have to force them to go on 12-15 play drives to score, which they haven’t shown the ability to do.”