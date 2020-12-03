Church Point hopes to get past regional round hurdle

The regional round of the playoffs has been a hurdle that the Church Point Bears have traditionally struggled to get over.

The Bears have fallen short in the second round five of the last six years and have advanced to the quarterfinals just once in more than a decade - back in 2013.

Church Point head coach John Craig Arceneaux is hoping that this is the year his team finally gets over the hump when they travel to Brusly to take on the No. 20- seeded Panthers in a Class 3A regional contest Friday at 7 p.m.

“It (regional round) has kind of been our Achilles heel: We just haven’t been able to make enough plays in the second round to advance,” said Arceneaux. “We did it in 2013, but we haven’t been able to clear that hurdle since.”

The Bears were close the last two years, losing to Sterlington, 57-56, in the second round in 2018 and then falling to Jennings in 2019, 14-13.

Both losses were by a slim margin and both were at the hands of the eventual state runnerups.

“We’re close, but we just have to find a way to get over the hump,” said Arceneaux.

Doing so is easier said than done, however.

The Panthers enter the regional matchup with a 5-3 record after upsetting No. 13 Carroll, 10-8, on a late field goal in the fourth quarter.

By virtue of the upset, the Panthers get to host the Bears.

“Brusly is a very good football team,” said Arceneaux of the Panthers, whose losses have come against traditional powers Madison Prep, University Lab and Parkview Baptist. “All their losses are to quality football teams, so their kids are battle tested. They play in a really tough district year in and year out and they play up in class.

“They are a quality football team, no doubt about it.”

Offensively, the Panthers are led by senior running back Joshua Westly and junior quarterback Sammie Daquano.

Westly has racked up 654 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries and also has nine receptions for 62 yards this season. Although he didn’t hit pay dirt last week, he tallied 121 rushing yards on 28 carries against Carroll.

“Their running back by far is their best player,” said Arceneaux. “Their whole offense goes through him.”

Daquano is the Panthers’ second-leading rusher with 63 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He has also completed 50 of 100 pass attempts for 517 yards and eight touchdowns.

Daquano’s top target is senior Randall Mathews, who has 14 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Drew Stein is also a threat with six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns and freshman tight end Cody Loupe has 12 catches for 74 yards and two scores.

“They are very average in the passing game, but they do have some guys on the perimeter that can catch the ball,” said Arceneaux. “But they want to run the football; so offensively, it’s going to be strength on strength.”

The Bears will counter with a stout running game of their own.

Despite playing on a very muddy and slick playing surface last week due to heavy rains, the Bears reeled off 208 yards on the ground in an 18-6 victory over Mansfield.

Gavin Richard led the charge with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Jalon Reese had 10 touches for 61 yards. Tylon Citizen also had a handful of carries for positive yards as did quarterback Dylan Stelly.

“Any time we can attack people off the perimeter or off tackle and attack them inside with the fullback, it really puts a lot of stress on the defense,” said Arceneaux. “So when we have three guys who we feel comfortable giving the football to and who are going to hit the hole when they are supposed to be there and everything is going to time out like it’s supposed to, it really makes the offense run.”

While the running backs have been a big part of the Bears’ success, credit has to go to Church Point’s offensive line.

Veteran Tony Gibson is splitting time with Jamarion Citizen at right tackle while the left tackle is freshman Gavin Benoit.

Camden Maroon and Blaine Briscoe man the guard positions. Austin LaGrange is the center and Holden Daigle is the tight end.

“Those guys, we kind of pieced them together to start the year,” said Arceneaux of his offensive line. “For not having any returning starters on the line, I’d say they are doing a pretty good job.”

That line will have their hands full against a big and aggressive defensive front for the Panthers, which averages 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.

“They are big and athletic and they are all long,” said Arceneaux of the Panthers’ defensive line. “It’s like playing against a bunch of Javen Gibsons for us.”

Gibson is a starter on the Bears’ defensive line, who stands at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

Brusly’s defense posed a huge problem for Carroll last week. The Panthers limited the Bulldogs to just five first downs and 136 total yards of offense (57 rushing, 76 passing).

“They completely shut Carroll down the entire night,” said Arceneaux. “There were a lot of people that thought Carroll could make a run this year and they just got after them and shut them down.

“This week will be a game of field position because both teams are so good on defense. We have to make sure we make the most of every possession and when and if we have opportunities, we have to score points.”

The key for the Bears, defensively, is to deal with the multiple formations that the Panthers will line up in. Last week, Brusly lined up in 37 different formations against Carroll.

“The thing will be for us to be able to line up to all the different things that they do. It’s almost like they are trying to run three offenses,” said Arceneaux. “They are all over the place formation wise, so it’s a lot of eye candy, it’s a lot of trying to get you to misalign and take advantage - they check a lot of stuff at the line.”

While the task at hand is challenging, Arceneaux feels his team is ready to take that next step.

“This is that hurdle that we’ve really struggled to get past,” said Arceneaux. “We feel really confident in the kids we have, we just need them to go out and make plays.

“It’s going to be two really good defenses on the field, so whatever offense is able to take advantage of their opportunities is probably going to be the team that wins the game.”