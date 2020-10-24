Church Point holds off Iota in pivotal 5-3A matchup

Big time players make big time plays when the game is on the line and that’s exactly what Church Point’s Tony Gibson did Friday in the Bears’ District 5-3A showdown against rival Iota.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game and the Bears’ facing a fourth-and-3 situation while leading 22-15, Gibson, a two-way player on the line, took a direct snap on a fake punt and muscled his way six yards for a first down.

The big play moved the chains and the Bears were able to run out the clock from there to remain unbeaten on the season.

The loss was Iota’s third straight, dropping them to 1-3 on the season.

“We decided to go with the fake (punt) and we just felt like if Tony could get a head of steam going, they weren’t going to take him down for three yards and he was able to get it,” said CPHS coach John Craig Arceneaux. “We just felt like we could end the game right there and we had confidence that if we didn’t, our defense would go out there and get a stop.”

During his three years as a starter, Gibson has run that play two other times and both times, the defense jumped without him having to carry the ball.

“When we talked about the play in the timeout, he told me, ‘coach, I’m getting the first down.’”

Iota, which reeled off 244 yards of total offense in the first half, sputtered in the final two quarters and gained just 43 yards over the final 24 minutes.

“They (Church Point) stayed on the field in the second half and they started bleeding the clock,” said IHS coach Josh Andrus. “I thought we did a good job of hitting them in the mouth and playing physical, but they had the ball most of the second half. They made some key third down plays and our offense never really could get on the field long enough to get anything going.”

Iota did most of its damage in the air with quarterback Dawson Wallace completing 11 of 26 pass attempts for 188 yards. The junior was also the team’s leading rusher with 78 yards on nine carries.

“I thought Dawson played very well and I though the offensive line did a good job of giving him time to throw,” said Andrus. “We had guys running the right routes, catching the ball and making plays after the catch.”

Daylan Lunson led all receivers with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Owen Harmon and Connor Daigle each had three receptions for 59 yards apiece.

Church Point powered its way to 391 total yards, including 325 on the ground.

Jalon Reese led the Bears’ with 119 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Gavin Richard had 10 carries for 108 yards and a score. Tylon Citizen added 75 yards on 12 carries.

Richard was dominant early in the game, getting all his yardage in the first quarter before going down with an injury. He got the Bears on the board on an 8-yard touchdown run just three minutes into the game.

“Losing Gavin in the first quarter really kind of limited us a little bit, but we made some adjustments and had some young kids really step up,” said Arceneaux.

Both Reese and Citizen are sophomores.

“Those two did a great job of running the football,” said Arceneaux of his young running backs. “They made a couple of young mistakes during the game where they just didn’t put their foot in the ground in the right spot or didn’t read the block properly, but for the most part, they both ran well.”

Andy Briceno, splitting time with Dylan Stelly at quarterback, completed five of eight pass attempts for 66 yards for the Bears.

Khaled Babineaux had one catch for 37 yards and a touchdown. Holden Daigle and Armtead Mouton had two catches each for 23 and 12 yards, respectively.

After Richards’ early touchdown and a 2-point conversion pass from Stelly to Josh Richard put the Bears up 8-0, the Bulldogs answer right back.

Starting at their own 23-yard line, the Bulldogs marched 77 yards, scoring on a 46-yard pass from Wallace to Lunson. Trevor Lopez ran it in for the 2-point conversion to knot the game at 8-8 with 7:15 remaining in the opening frame.

The Bears threatened on each of their next two series, but both times, the Bulldogs made them turn the ball over on downs inside the 10-yard line.

“After they got that score in the first quarter, our defense stepped it up and started playing more physical,” said Andrus. “Our defense played amazing beside a couple key mistakes.

“We had a bunch of mistakes last week, but our kids learned from them and they cut them down a lot this week. They played hard and I’m proud of them for the way they played.”

Iota took its first on only lead of the game late in the second half after forcing the Bears to turn the ball over on downs at the IHS 5-yard line.

The Bulldogs marched down the field on passes to Zan Connor, Harmon and Lunson and runs by Jacob Cormier and Connor before Wallace called his own number on a 19-yard touchdown run. Luis Doroteo’s extra point put the hosts up 15-8 with 3:43 left in the half.

The lead was short lived however.

After taking over at their own 39-yard line, the Bears took advantage of a pass interference call and a 17-yard reception by Reese before Briceno hooked up with Babineaux for a 37-yard touchdown. Reese added the two-point conversion run to give Church Point a 16-15 lead at the break.

The Bears started the second half where they left off prior to the break - in the end zone.

Starting at their own 26-yard line, Citizen and Reese picked up big chunks on back-to-back plays before a deep pass to Mouton got the Bears deep into Iota territory at the 30-yard line. Citizen added another 18-yard run and after a personal foul on the Bulldogs, Reese punched it in from five yards out to put the guests up 22-15 after a missed 2-point conversion attempt.

The Bears made several key stops in the second half and had an interception to thwart an Iota drive.

In all, the Bears limited the Bulldogs to 16 first downs, 12 of which were in the first half.

“We’ve hung our hat on our defense all year,” said Arceneaux. “We expected this one to go down to the wire and that’s exactly what happened.”

The victory gives the Bears an early leg up in district play heading into next week’s matchup against Northwest, who is also 1-0 in league play after a 20-0 victory over Pine Prairie Friday.

Iota will attempt to end their three-game skid next Friday when they travel to Ville Platte for a 7 p.m. contest.