CHS Ladies, Lady Pios log district volleyball victories

CROWLEY – With their backs against the wall, the Crowley Ladies overcame a 2-0 deficit and rallied to upend Livonia, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon in a pivotal district volleyball contest at the CHS gym.

After dropping the first two sets, the Ladies rallied to tie the game at 2-2 before slipping past their guests in the tiebreaker, 19-17.

The Ladies improved to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Martayshia Guidry was a force at the net for the Ladies and logged nine kills and eight blocks to go along with six aces and seven digs.

Khalee Meaux followed with four kills, two blocks and three aces and Kaitlyn George had two kills. Macy Butler, Spiritual Guidry and Isabel Istre each logged one kill.

Spiritual Guidry also added five aces and a team-high 18 digs.

Butler added 13 digs, Istre had 10 and Kiersten Trahan had nine.

Lady Pios sweep Ascension Episcopal

YOUNGSVILLE – The Notre Dame Lady Pios, ranked No. 4 in the most recent Division IV power ratings, slipped past No. 7 Ascension Episcopal in straight sets, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20, Tuesday afternoon to remain unbeaten in district play.

Lily Morgan led the charge fwith 17 kills and 20 digs, both a team-high for the Lady Pios.

Melise Maloz added nine kills and two blocks while Andrus Kelbaugh and Olivia Hensgens each had six blocks. Kelbaugh also had 1.5 blocks and Hensgens had one.

Natalie Brown was also a force with five kills and 16 digs, Jeanne Clare Schmid had seven digs and 19 assists, Sara Boulet recorded 12 digs and 14 assists and Maddie Murrell had eight digs.