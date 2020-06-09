CHS football meeting slated for this evening

Crowley High football Coach Jeptha Wall will hold a team meeting this evening beginning at 6 o’clock at Gardiner Memorial Stadium for all players and their parents.

The meeting will be to discuss the current guidelines and procedures as teams begin summer workouts.

“We’re going to go over other things, not just the procedures,” said Wall. “We’ll go over the workouts themselves and how we’re going to slowly get ourselves back into the weight program and try to get ourselves back into some type of physical condition to play sports if we get to.”

Football workouts are slated to begin Wednesday morning, but there are some changes to the normal routine.

For now, workouts will be conducted at Gardiner Memorial Stadium instead of at the high school.

“We are unable to run busses like we normally do so we are going to start our workouts at the stadium,” said Wall. “We can move some of our weight equipment and store it there; so we do some things outside as much as possible. That way we’re not stuck in a weight room and having to reclean so much stuff.

“Plus, with the virus, it’s much safer to be outdoors in the heat. And our kids need to get acclimated to it (heat) again since they have been sitting around for the last few months.”

The plan is to do weight training in the covered area beneath the stadium where the concession stand is while footwork and core drills will be done around the track and on the field.

Tonight’s meeting is also for incoming freshman who wish to play as well.

In addition, the CHS Ladies volleyball team will conduct tryouts today and tomorrow.

All student-athletes must have the COVID-19 screening form turned in to participate.

All other athletes will receive information on their sports workout requirements next week.

For more information parents or students are urged to contact the school at 783-5313.