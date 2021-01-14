CHS’ Lastrapes scores 27 in blowout victory

Myraneika Lastrapes erupted for 27 points Tuesday to help lead the Crowley Ladies to a 69-26 road victory over Erath in the District 6-3A opener for both teams.

The Ladies improved to 7-3 overall and 1-0 in league play with the victory.

Lastrapes, a junior guard, began her impressive showing with nine points in the opening frame. Her sister, Mya, added six points and the Ladies bolted out to a commanding 21-6 lead.

Things only got worse from there for the hosts.

Spiritual Guidry pumped in seven points in the second quarter and the Ladies went on an 18-2 run to extend their cushion to 39-8 at the break.

The Ladies went on to outscore Erath 30-18 over the final two frames.

Mya Lastrapes followed her older sister with 13 points and Guidry also scored in double figures with 11 points.

In addition to the leaders, Taylor Perkins added eight points and Khalee Meaux scored six. Macy Butler and Malaya Gable each finished with two points.