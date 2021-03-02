Bulldogs fall, come up short in first round

A sluggish second quarter proved to be costly for the Iota Bulldogs Friday in their Class 3A first-round playoff matchup with Booker T. Washington.

The host Lions (14-8) went on an 18-2 run in the second frame and held on from there to eliminate the Bulldogs, 66-48.

Iota finished the season with a record of 16-9.

The Lions advance to take on No. 9 Patterson tonight in a regional round playoff game.

On Friday, the Bulldogs got seven points from senior guard Kyle Guidry and five from Parker Story in the opening frame as the guests raced out to a 16-12 advantage.

The Lions took control of the game in the second frame, limiting the Bulldogs to just one basket, from Cole Breaux, and took a 30-18 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs finished the second half strong by outscoring the Lions 38-36 but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Guidry paced the Bulldogs with 18 points. Andrew Thibodeaux also scored in double figures with 13 points and Story finished with five. Owen Daigle, Breaux and Keelan Wriborg each added four points.