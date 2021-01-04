Bulldogs cruise past Vermilion Catholic

After hitting a slump at the midpoint of the season, the Iota Bulldogs have rediscovered their offense.

That didn’t bold well for the Vermilion Catholic Eagles Wednesday afternoon in the loser’s bracket finals of the Brad Fontenot Memorial Holiday Shootout tournament hosted by St Edmund Catholic.

The Bulldogs (12-3) knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc and coasted to a 66-44 victory.

“In our three losses, we just didn’t really shoot the ball well,” said IHS coach Eric Miller, whose team averaged just over 32 points per game during their three-game skid. “That’s something we’ve been working on, finding the opening, attacking the goal and just shooting high percentage shots. Tonight, it looked pretty good.”

In the Bulldogs’ most recent three victories, they have averaged just over 61 points per outing.

Even with standout Kyle Guidry out due to illness, the Bulldogs were still able to spread the ball around; eight players produced points in the victory.

“I don’t care who gets the points, to have eight guys score is big,” said Miller. “We did a better job of moving the ball around and finding not just a good shot, but the best shot.”

The Bulldogs had at least four players score in every quarter against the Eagles.

Parker Story and Owen Daigle each hit a pair of buckets in the opening frame and Keelan Wriborg hit a big 3-pointer to help the Bulldogs take a 15-11 advantage.

Chase Lalonde gave the Dogs a spark off the bench in the second quarter by dropping in three long balls and the lead grew to 10 (33-23).

“We have more depth than we sometimes show,” said Miller. “That’s big because as an opposing coach, it makes it tough to key on just one or two guys. The way we share the ball, it feels good as a coach that we are able to do that.”

The Bulldogs dropped in three more shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter to help extend the lead to 20 (46-26)

Story hit two long balls and Wriborg added another. Dagile added another bucket just before the buzzer to give the Bulldogs what seemed to be a comfortable lead.

Daigle’s bucket to start the fourth put the Dogs up by 22.

The Eagles responded with a 13-0 run and just like that, the lead was down to nine with just over five minutes to go.

“They got a little swagger there late in the game and guys that weren’t hitting shots early on started to make them,” said Miller of the Eagles’ run. “We had to make an adjustment and get out of what we were in. But yeah, they made a great run.”

The Dogs withstood the run and outscored the Eagles 18-11 from there to hold on for the victory.

Story knocked down five free throws and Lalonde hit three down the stretch.

Lalonde and Story paced the Dogs with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Daigle, Andrew Thibodeaux and Cole Breaux each added eight points, Wriborg scored six and Austin Hebert had three. Kolton Morgan rounded out the offense with two points.

“2020 was a rough year, but we ended the year on a good note,” said Miller. “Yeah we dropped the first game of the tournament, but to finish with this win over a quality team, and the two wins yesterday, I think it’s a good way to go into 2021.”