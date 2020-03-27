Bienvenu, Robinson headline Class 1A All-State teams

The top individual honorees on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State basketball teams turned in senior seasons to remember.

Led by Outstanding Player Maria Bienvenu, St. Mary’s spoiled perfection en route to the Division IV girls select championship. Outstanding Player Chanse Robinson willed Lincoln Prep to a Class 1A boys runner-up finish.

Bienvenu averaged 18.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Class 1A boys Coach of the Year Tom Collins made it a clean sweep for the Natchitoches-based school. The longtime Atlanta boys coach led his team to a win over undefeated Ouachita Christian in the Division IV final. Collins also coached the St. Mary’s boys to the semifinals.

Robinson is a returning All-Stater and no stranger to these accolades. The University of Buffalo signee averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the former Grambling Lab.

Mark Caldwell was named the Class 1A boys Coach of the Year after directing Grand Lake to a semifinal appearance.

In addition to Bienvenu, the girls first team included Emery Wertz of Division IV runner-up Ouachita Christian, Frandreka Keller of Class 1A champion North Central, Marissa Tell of Haynesville and Tasionna McDowell of Class 1A runner-up Delhi.

The second team featured Kaci Chairs of Metairie Park Country Day, Vici Woods of Elton, Yani Johnson of Central Catholic, Pashonay Johnson of St. Frederick, Dedreka Wilson of Easter Iberville.

Robinson was joined on the boys first team by Derrick Tezeno of Class 1A winner North Central, Byron Joshua of Division IV winner Crescent City, D’Marcus Hall of Division IV runner-up Calvary Baptist and Thomas Howell of St. Mary’s.

Comprising the second team were Keon Coleman of Opelousas Catholic, Michael Thomas of Hamilton Christian, Nikembe Johnson of North Central, Justin Ibieta of Metairie Park Country Day and Treshaun Wiggins of Tensas.