Beau Chene slips past Lady Warriors

Beau Chene’s Mallory Pitre limited Northside Christian to just six hits and the Gators provided just enough offense to help her earn a 4-1 victory over the Lady Warriors Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Warriors (2-2) got off to a quick start when standout shortstop Kelsey Gaspard logged a one-out triple in the bottom of the first inning and Makenzie Droddy followed with an RBI double to center field.

The Gators answered right back in the top of the second inning, however.

After a single and an error gave the guests a pair of base runners, the Gators played a little small ball and pushed two runs across on a pair of bunt singles to take a 2-1 advantage.

Pitre was lights out from there, scattering just four hits over the final six frames to keep the Lady Warriors at bay.

The Gators pushed the lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning when Gracie Bellard singled and scored on a two-out single to left field by Linsey Manuel.

Bellard added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when she blasted a first-pitch fastball over the center field wall for a solo home run.

Pitre closed out the game in the bottom of the frame with a strikeout and a pair of hard hit line outs to center field by Brileigh Newman and Gaspard.

Pitre went the distance in the circle. She walked one and struck out 10.

NCS pitcher Morgan Louviere was nearly as impressive. The senior hurler allowed four runs, just one earned, on nine hits and one walk. She struck out 11 in seven innings of work.

Bellard collected three hits for the Gators. Angelle and Manuel each added two hits and an RBI and Addyson Arwand singled and drove in a run.

Gaspard and Riley Armstrong each had two hits for the Lady Warriors. Droddy went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Rory Thibodeaux added a single.

The Lady Warriors, who competed in the Kaplan Tournament over the weekend, return to action on Tuesday when they play host to the Lady K’s of South Beauregard at 4 p.m.