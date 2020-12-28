Bears, Bulldogs dominate 5-3A All-District selections

To the victors go the spoils and for the 2020 Church Point Bears, that means postseason honors - plenty of them.

The Bears, who claimed their second-straight District 5-3A title and advanced all the way to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, claimed the bulk of honors when league coaches met to select their All-District teams recently.

The Bears swept two of the three top honors: Coach of the Year John Craig Arceneaux and Defensive MVP Tony Gibson. In addition, they and were awarded 13 first-team selections.

Arcneaux guided his team to a 5-0 regular season record and a 2-0 mark in district play with wins against Iota (22-15) and Northwest (32-7). His league games against Ville Platte, Mamou and Pine Prairie were canceled due to COVID-19.

The veteran coach then led his squad to a historical playoff run.

The Bears, who earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, knocked off Mansfield in the first round, 18-6, and then shut out Brusly, 22-0, to reach the quarterfinal round for just the second time in 50 years. A 14-7 victory over defending state champion St. James followed to thrust Church Point into their very first semifinal round.

The Bears fell just short of a state championship appearance with a 22-16 loss to Madison Prep last week.

Gibson was a huge part of the Bears’ success, playing on both sides of the line at times as well as getting a handful of touches out of the backfield on offense.

The 6-foot, 300-pound nose guard did most of his damage, however, on defense where he logged 23 solo tackles, 14 assists and 10 tackles for a loss. He recorded four sacks and six quarterback hurries.

Wallace, the squad’s first-team quarterback, helped lead the Bulldogs to a 3-4 record and a runnerup spot in league play.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound junior completed 62 passes for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 341 yards and seven touchdowns.

Along with Gibson, Church Point garnered six other selections on the defensive side of the ball in Javen Gibson, Jamarrion Citizen, Dylan Stelly, Andy Briceno, Ethan Castille and Armstead Mouton.

Javen Gibson and Citizen earned honors on the defensive line.

Gibson tallied 15 solo tackles and 15 assists. He had eight tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Citizen racked up 17 solo tackles, 15 assists and two sacks. He had five tackles for a loss, three hurries and two fumble recoveries.

At linebacker, Stelly had 35 total tackles, one for a loss, and on hurry and Briceno logged 24 tackles, one for a loss, one caused fumble and one interception for a touchdown.

Castille and Mouton each earned a spot at defensive back.

Castille had 23 tackles, five pass breakups, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.

Mouton added 16 tackles, seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception.

The Bears earned six spots on offense in running backs Gavin Richard, Tylon Citizen and Jaylon Reese, wide receiver Khalid Babineaux and offensive linemen Austin LaGrange and Blaine Briscoe.

Richard, who missed time due to injuries, rushed 72 times for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Richard is also the team’s return specialist.

Citizen added 444 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries and Reese had 344 yards and three touchdowns on 56 touches.

Babineaux logged five catches for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Joining Wallace on the offensive side of the ball for Iota are star tight end Owen Harmon, offensive linemen Hanz Lacasse and Nick Hebert and kicker Luis Doreteo.

Harmon, a junior, hauled in 22 passes for 373 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Doroteo is the team’s kicker and punter. The senior was 18-for-21 on extra point attempts and had a 30-yard field goal.

Iota’s defensive selections include lineman Ethan Zaunbrecher, linebacker Trevor Lopez and defensive back Luke Duhon.

Zaunbrecher racked up 33 tackles, four for a loss including three sacks, and had six hurries.

Lopez added 47 tackles, including two sacks and five tackles for a loss, three hurries, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Duhon, Iota’s safety, had 20 tackles and a team-high six interceptions.

Iota’s Daylan Lunson was named to the team at the athlete position and Dayton Boone grabbed a spot as the defensive flex player.

Northwest grabbed four spots on the first-team in receiver Keshawn Lazard, offensive lineman Nicholas Vallier, linebacker Mitchell Collins and defensive back Joseph Chassion.

Earning second-team honors on offense from Church Point were quarterback Dylan Stelly, tight end Holden Daigle, offensive lineman Camden Maroon and kicker Chandler Guillory.

On the defensive side, Jaiki Landry was named to the second-team at linebacker and Jeremiah Roy selected as a defensive back.

Iota received four second-team selections on each side of the ball.

Tyler Charlot grabbed a spot at running back, Connor Daigle and Zan Connor were named at wide receiver and Ashton Breaux on the offensive line.

On defense, Cole Laughlin and Owen Daigle made the second unit at defensive back, Seth Shuff got on at linebacker and Dakell Thibodeaux made it on the defensive line.

Other second-team offensive honorees are Mamou’s Devin Ardoin and Jonathan Hand and Pine Prairie’s Hayden Bourgeois at running back and Mamou’s Jerez Edwards at wide receiver. Ville Platte’s R.J. Williams made it at tight end.

Mamou’s Isaiah Noel, Northwest’s Wesley Moore and Ville Platte’s Allen Arvie all made it on the offensive line.

Mamou’s Elson Lauarent is the return specialist.

Northwest’s Dalon Kerry and Tyree Tezino are joined by Ville Platte’s JaBronski Edwards as second-team defensive linemen.

At linebacker, Northwest’s Jaden Fontenot and Ville Platte’s Jackwon Fontenot earned honors.

Rounding out the second unit at defensive back are Northwest’s Keynon Ragland and Ville Platte’s Ernest Roberts.