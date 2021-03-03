Alleman shines in Lady Pios victory over Ville Platte

Morgan Alleman was on top of her game Monday during the Lady Pios’ home contest against Ville Platte.

The senior pitcher handcuffed the Lady Bulldogs at the plate by tossing a three-inning, no-hit shutout in a 15-0 mercy rule victory.

She was just as impressive at the plate where she went 2-for-2 with five RBI to help the Lady Pios improve to 9-1 on the season heading into today’s 5 p.m. home contest against David Thibodeaux.

Alleman had a two-run single in the first inning and another one in the second frame. She added a sacrifice fly in the third to cap off a spectacular day.

Caylyn Henry also had a big day at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a double.

Maddie Murrell and Jillian Bourgeois each had two hits, including a double and three RBI and Maci Bergeron doubled and had a sacrifice fly.

Corine Poncho and Callie Maitre also added an RBI each.

The Lady Pios entered Monday’s contest after going 2-1 over the weekend in the St. Thomas More Grandslam Tournament in Broussard.

The locals began tournament play with a 12-7 victory over host STM on Friday before dropping their first game of the season - 11-5 - to John Curtis Saturday morning.

The Lady Pios then closed out the weekend with a 12-2 victory over New Iberia Senior High later in the day.

In all, the Lady Pios belted out 33 hits in three games.

Freshman Keleigh Spell went 6-for-10 over the three games with an RBI out of the leadoff spot.

Maitre followed with five hits, including a double and three RBI and Abigail Savoy was 5-for-9 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Poncho added four hits, including two doubles and five RBI. Alleman also had four hits. She doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Also logging hits were Bergeron (3 for-9, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Macey Freed (3-for-9, HR, 3 RBI), Bourgeois (2-for-4, dbl. 2 RBI) and Murrell (1-for-11, 2 RBI).