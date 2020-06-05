Acadia Parish schools primed for return of athletics

High school athletic events, practices and workouts ceased nearly three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That sports hiatus, however, comes to an end on Monday.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted unanimously Wednesday to follow through with the June 8 summer practice start and Acadia Parish is more than ready.

“We feel like we have a good plan at the five (public) high schools and we’re confident that we’re taking every safety precaution that we can,” said Scott Richard, Superintendent of Acadia Parish Public Schools. “I know our coaches and administrators understand the significance of safety first and we’re going to do our best to make sure that everybody stays healthy.”

Monday’s restart of athletics does, however, come with a strict set of guidelines and there are a number of restrictions.

For one, teams will only be allowed to work out in groups of 25 or less at one time.

That means that teams, especially football, will have to have several sessions per day.

“Teams will work out in pods and maintain the social distancing guidelines,” said Richard. “The high schools in our parish are going to stick to 20-23 kids at the most with two coaches at the workouts. We’re going to try and keep those groups as small as possible, but we have to get the practice time in because we want our kids to be prepared for the season.”

Also, once groups are set for workouts, they will remain the same according to Richard. There will be no intermingling of groups.

“That goes for outdoor workouts and if they have to move indoors, there’s a certain protocol that they are following,” said Richard. “There’s sanitizing that’s going on before and after, event to the point of hydration. There’s specific plans for water to make sure that there’s not a line of kids standing there trying to get a drink of water.”

The schools will even have an athletic trainer at their workouts.

“The other important piece for us as a district in Acadia, we are very fortunate that we have Louisiana Athletic Care, which are medical professionals that are involved in the process of athletics in our parish and each high school is going to have a certified athletic trainer on their grounds during practice,” said Richard. “We have temperature checks involved before they start working out, there are various forms that need to be filled out and screeners verifying that they (athletes) haven’t been showing any symptoms and they kind of thing.”

On the private school side, the plan is pretty much the same as their public school counterparts.

“We’re starting Monday and, as of now, we’ll have 24 guys in a group,” said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook. “We have them divided into five groups coming in at staggered times starting at 5:30 (a.m.) like we’ve done in the past. It will be about an hour-and-a half workout, three days a week.”

The male athletes will work out Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays and the females will go Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The workouts will be training only such as weights, running and general strength.

“We are not going to do football-related things right now,” said Cook. “We’re going to try and get the first couple weeks in and then we’ll start trying to incorporate more football stuff at that point, once we get a little further down the road once we see how things go from this.”

For Cook, as well as all coaches in the parish, Monday will be their first in-person contact with their athletes since mid March.

“We haven’t had any contact, other than through the computer, since we left school,” said Cook. “We’re excited about getting to see everybody and be with the guys again and start interacting with them.

“You know, we got to visit with them over the computer some, but it’s not the same. We have to try and get them in shape now.”

Cook says that the football-related workouts should begin in the latter part of June when his team will start looking at playing some 7-on-7 competitions as well as starting to run plays and working on some coverages.

Concerns regarding missing spring practice and the late start to summer workouts have been echoed across the state by numerous coaches.

Cook, however, feels teams still have adequate time to prepare should the season start on time.

“Teams might not be as far along as they would have been scheme-wise and plays but you should have two months of solid conditioning if the kids work like they are supposed to work,” said Cook. “I think they will be ready for the season.

“I mean, it will lag a little bit because you’ve had three months off. Three months off in anything, you’re going to lag a little bit, but I don’t think it will be that far off.”

From Scott Richard, Superintendent of Acadia Parish Public Schools

We’re excited to get things moving at our high schools regarding summer workouts and our focus will always be SAFETY FIRST. After meetings with our high school administrators and athletic directors, we are confident that safety will be our first priority as we commence with summer workouts with certain safeguards in place. We’ve worked diligently to keep up with CDC, LHSAA and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) guidelines so we can balance the need to get our student-athletes in playing shape and keep everyone COVID-19 free. I’m proud of the work of our high school leaders and feel confident that each of their plans, with our district support, will allow for things to commence on Monday, June 8th. We’re also fortunate to have the assistance of Louisiana Athletic Care and their expertise from a medical standpoint will be very helpful for all stakeholders.

Each high school will insure that safety comes first and follow the guidance provided by the LDOE (see attached). In general, each high school will work to insure the following measures are followed: most activities will be outdoors; groups of students will be no larger than the allowed Phase II requirements; social distancing will remain in place; temperature screens will be routine; cleaning and disinfecting of any equipment used will be ramped up; hygiene (hand-washing and sanitizing) for all will be focused on daily; hydration will be non-communal; and, most importantly everyone’s personal health will be monitored regularly.

Routine processes may be different and little more cumbersome; however, we feel that the safety measures everyone will need to put in place will be followed so the overall goal of getting ready for a return to normalcy remains the goal. We appreciate everyone’s patience, especially our parents and students, as we work to balance everything so we can move forward.