Article Image Alt Text

6-3A All-District Teams

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:54am

First Team

Ja’Learreia Soelv, Abbeville
Alyia Broussard, Kaplan
Kiera Comeaux, St. Martinville
Lexi Broussard, Kaplan
Myraneika Lastropes, Crowley

Second Team

Torryiana Willis, St. Martinville
Taylor Perkins, Crowley
Damani Summers, David Thibodaux
Courtney Dubois, Erath
Chelsea Stewart, Abbeville

All-Defensive Team

Zah’Kereya Bell, Abbeville
Kentaysia Wilridge, Crowley
Aubrey Desormeaux, Erath
Angel Marshall, St. Martinvile
Je’ Johnnie, Kaplan

Honorable Mention

Lekira Moore, Abbeville
Tyzaneka Price, Crowley
Whitney Bouillon, Kaplan
Asia Demouchet, St. Martinville
Marjorie Hooper, David Thibodeaux

Most Valuable Player
Ja’Learriea Soelv, Abbeville

Coach of the Year
Ashly Boudreaux, Abbeville

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020