Notre Dame’s Seilhan commits to Cajuns

When the early national signing day had come and gone, many wondered why Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan hadn’t announced where he would be headed in the fall.

That was because he was still weighing his options.

Seilhan’s first offer came to him from the Air Force Academy shortly after his junior season in 2019 and another offer followed shortly after from Nicholls State.

Houston, Tulane, Northwestern State were also suitors.

But in the end, staying local proved to be a determining factor as Seilhan announced on social media Wednesday evening that he had committed to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

“Lafayette is close to home, my sister is going (to school) there and they just have a great program over there,” said Seilhan of choosing the Ragin Cajuns. “It was an easy decision.”

Seilhan said that the Cajuns’ coaching staff had a lot to do with his decision.

“I talked almost every day to coach (D.J.) Looney before he passed away and (also to) coach Michael Desormeaux and all those guys a lot; they are super nice,” said Seilhan. “It just seems like it will be a great place to be.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound dual threat quarterback said he hopes to stay under center during his college career, but he is open to changing positions.

“The plan is to remain at quarterback, but if they need me to do anything else, I can do it,” said Seilhan, who has played quarterback since he was in the sixth grade. “If they find something in me that I can help at a different position, I will do it.”

Seilhan was spectacular under center for the Pios in 2020 where he threw for just over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns and also rushed 72 times for 435 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He helped guide the Pios to an 8-2 record during his senior campaign and an appearance in the Division III state semifinals.

“Our offense really came together this year,” said Seilhan. “We had some great receivers that really helped me out and we had a really good offensive line that really gave me time back there.

“The whole team was really close and we had really good chemistry.”

Seilhan is also a standout on the diamond where he plays in the outfield for Pios’ coach Chris Stevens.

Last year, in a short season due to COVID-19, Seilhan hit for a .296 clip with two doubles and five RBI in 20 plate appearances.

His senior season will likely be his last in baseball, however.

“I thought about trying to play baseball as well, but that’s really a big commitment in college,” said Seilhan. “I really just want to focus on football (in college) and in the offseason, just work even more to get better.”